Cole Palmer: Chelsea forward unlikely to link up with England, says Enzo Maresca, after training ground injury

Chelsea forward Cole Palmer is a major doubt for England's first matches under Thomas Tuchel next week after suffering an injury in training.

Palmer was not named in Chelsea's matchday squad for the London derby trip to Arsenal on Super Sunday, days after he was named in Tuchel's first England squad for World Cup qualifiers against Albania and Latvia.

Palmer also missed England's November internationals and joins the likes of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Lewis Hall, Kobbie Mainoo, John Stones and Bukayo Saka as Three Lions absentees this month.

Speaking after Chelsea's 1-0 loss to Arsenal, Blues boss Enzo Maresca was asked if he would play for England next week, saying: "I don't think so to be honest. The injury is from yesterday's session, it's a muscular problem.

"We don't wish players to be injured but in Cole's case it can give him some rest physically and mentally. It could be good. He needs a scan - the scan is planned for tomorrow or Monday."

Chelsea are hopeful Palmer will be fit to return after the international break.

Analysis: Chelsea need Palmer and Co back - and fast

Sky Sports' Sam Blitz:

Palmer's absence for England could be easily fixed given the large amount of attacking talent available to Tuchel. But Chelsea will be hoping he returns quickly.

The Blues are in a rut in front of goal. At the Emirates, they produced their lowest expected goals rate (0.35) and their fewest shots and opposition box touches (both 8) of the season.

Both of their shots on target came from Marc Cucurella, who also scored the winner last weekend. Chelsea's best goal threat is currently a left-back.

Their last Premier League away win came on December 8 - the 4-3 turnaround at Spurs which saw them fall 2-0 down.

Their eight games without a win on the road is the longest since the run that contributed to Graham Potter's Stamford Bridge sacking. Chelsea are not playing like a team primed for the Champions League.

The injury list is the biggest explanation of this form. Cole Palmer's absence is obvious - even on a seven-game goalless run - but losing Noni Madueke and Nicolas Jackson to long-term injuries means the Blues' first-choice front three are all missing.

"I didn't have this feeling," said Maresca after the Arsenal game when asked if Chelsea are too reliant on Palmer.

"If Nico was there, Noni was there, probably the team [would have played] different. When I say that we can't rely on Cole, it's because we can't rely on one player.

"First of all, it's the team, but don't give too much pressure to Cole."

But remember, this is a squad that cost £1.3bn to assemble, more than the second and third-most free-spending teams combined.

Chelsea are hopeful all three players can be fit after the international break - and it's essential. Marecsa talked about the importance of making "the next step" and that Champions League football could be vital for it.

It feels like getting those three back and firing again for the run-in is vital for what comes next for Maresca and Chelsea.

England squad in full

Goalkeepers: Dean Henderson (Crystal Palace), Jordan Pickford (Everton), Aaron Ramsdale (Southampton), James Trafford (Burnley).

Defenders: Dan Burn (Newcastle United), Levi Colwill (Chelsea), Marc Guehi (Crystal Palace), Reece James (Chelsea), Ezri Konsa (Aston Villa), Myles Lewis-Skelly (Arsenal), Tino Livramento (Newcastle United), Jarell Quansah (Liverpool), Kyle Walker (AC Milan, loan from Manchester City).

Midfielders: Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid), Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace), Jordan Henderson (Ajax), Curtis Jones (Liverpool), Cole Palmer (Chelsea), Declan Rice (Arsenal), Morgan Rogers (Aston Villa).

Forwards: Jarrod Bowen (West Ham United), Phil Foden (Manchester City), Anthony Gordon (Newcastle United), Harry Kane (Bayern Munich), Marcus Rashford (Aston Villa, loan from Manchester United), Dominic Solanke (Tottenham Hotspur).