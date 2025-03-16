Liverpool: Arne Slot says Newcastle's strength in duels was a major factor in Carabao Cup final defeat
Goals from Dan Burn and Alexander Isak helped Newcastle beat Liverpool 2-1 and win the Carabao Cup - their first piece of major domestic silverware in 70 years; the Magpies won 68 per cent of the game's aerial duels and Reds boss Arne Slot said it was significant to the outcome
Sunday 16 March 2025 20:39, UK
Liverpool manager Arne Slot says Newcastle's strength in duels was a significant factor in their Carabao Cup defeat on Sunday.
The Magpies won 68 per cent of the game's aerial battles at Wembley, where they secured their first piece of major domestic silverware in 70 years thanks to goals from Dan Burn and Alexander Isak in a 2-1 win.
It means the Reds have now exited two competitions in less than a week, following their Champions League last-16 loss to Paris Saint-German.
"Disappointing result, disappointing performance. Completely different than I felt after the Paris Saint-Germain game," said the Dutchman, speaking in his post-match press conference.
"Were we mentally or physically tired on Tuesday? No, but this game had nothing to do with running. This game had only to do with playing duels and there was no intensity in terms of running in this game at all, so you cannot even judge it if we were tired, physically, because we could not press them.
"You can judge a team if they are tired if they press, but there was nothing to press because they played over our press. The game was slow, not intense, so it's difficult to judge for me if we were physically ready.
"Mentally, it's always a difficult one. If you look at the result and the performance you might feel that it maybe did something to us, but I prefer to look at how the game went and this game went exactly the way they wanted it to be - a fight with a lot of duels and a lot of duels through the air
"If we played a game of football through the air against them 10 times, they win it probably nine times because they are a stronger team through the air than us, which led to the first goal and the second goal. They are stronger in that part of football than us and that's why they beat us."
It was suggested to Slot that his side were outplayed by Newcastle, to which he responded: "They won more duels than us. Is that outworking? Or is that one of their biggest qualities, to play so many aerial duels and to win these physical duels?
"Outplayed for me is if you don't touch the ball and they play through you every single time you try to press them, and every time you're too late. But I agree if you say that they deserved to win because the game went in the way they wanted it to go.
"So yes, they deserve to win. But it wasn't like we were only running after them. We had to defend a lot of long balls, second balls and that's their strength."
Slot was keen to stress, however, despite the disappointment of the last week, that all is not lost.
"It was a tough week, but it was also a week where we extended our lead to 12 points, so it wasn't all negative, but the last two [games] were definitely not the way we wanted it to be," he added.
"But it's not for the first time in their [Liverpool's] history - or in the last two seasons - they've lost two games in a row. This is part of playing football.
"If you go far in tournaments that the opposition in your face gets stronger and stronger and then even Liverpool can lose football games. That's what can happen."
Carra: Liverpool have run out of steam; Newcastle wiped the floor with them
Sky Sports' Jamie Carragher:
"Newcastle didn't just win, they battered Liverpool. It should've been 3-0 or 4-0.
"Liverpool got a consolation goal. I find it difficult to be too critical, considering what it looked like they were going to achieve this season but not many expected them to.
"Liverpool were poor vs PSG and Newcastle are a good Premier League team, but they have wiped the floor with them. Liverpool's legs have run out of steam but luckily for them they have a big enough lead in the league.
"Under Eddie Howe, Newcastle have been a physical team, but they saved the best until now.
"It wasn't a great football game, but a lot of that was probably a ploy from Newcastle. There is a lack of pace with the Liverpool front three.
"It's not their day, it's all about Newcastle. Set-piece wise, duels in the middle of the park and pace. Liverpool couldn't cope."
