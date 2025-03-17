Milutin Osmajic: Preston forward charged by FA after alleged racism towards Burnley's Hannibal Mejbri

Burnley's Hannibal Mejbri alleged that Preston forward Milutin Osmajic made racist comments towards him in a Championship match between the sides in February; Osmajic denied the claims, but has now been charged by the FA, including a 'aggravated breach' of rules

Preston forward Milutin Osmajic has been charged by the FA after allegedly making racist remarks towards Burnley's Hannibal Mejbri last month.

During a goalless draw in the Championship on February 15, Mejbri said he suffered "disgusting abuse" from Osmajic. He reported the incident to match officials, while the Preston player "strongly refuted the claims".

The forward has now been charged with breaching FA Rule E3, which relates to the player 'acting in an improper manner and/or using abusive and/or insulting words towards an opposing player'.

An FA statement added: "It's further alleged that this constitutes an 'aggravated breach', which is defined in FA Rule E3.2, as it includes a reference, whether express or implied, to colour and/or race."

Osmajic has until Tuesday, March 25 to provide a response. It did not mention what punishment Osmajic would face if he accepts the charges.

Following the game, Hannibal posted on X: "I will not be silent about what happened today. I will always call out racism whenever I hear or see it. That is the only way we change as a sport and a society.

"I am a strong person but nobody should have to experience this disgusting abuse on the pitch."

Speaking in his post-match interview, Burnley manager Scott Parker added: "Something inappropriate was said to Hannibal which he reported.

"You could clearly see he was very distressed and in that moment we tried to get some context into what exactly had happened because he was very emotional.

"He explained to me what was said and at that moment we just wanted to work out how he was and where he was in his head space. It will go down to due process now."

A Preston club statement after the match read: "Preston North End are aware of a complaint that has been made by Hannibal Mejbri and Burnley FC to today's match officials with regards to an allegation of a comment made by Milutin Osmajic during today's Sky Bet Championship fixture at Deepdale.

"Milutin Osmajic has strongly refuted the claims of a comment made towards Hannibal Mejbri in a post-match meeting with today's match officials.

"The club would like to thank the match officials for the way they have handled the issue and will assist with the investigation until a conclusion has been found."