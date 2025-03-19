New Man Utd stadium: UK Government want to 'crack on' with 100,000-seater venue, says Lisa Nandy

The UK Government are "really keen to crack on" to get Manchester United's new stadium "off the ground" - and are confident the new 100,000-seater project will go ahead.

Earlier this month, United confirmed plans to leave Old Trafford and move to a new 100,000-seater stadium - which would be the largest in the UK.

The new stadium - which follows United minority shareholder Sir Jim Ratcliffe's desire to build a 'Wembley of the North' - will be built on club-owned land adjacent to Old Trafford, with architect Lord Foster saying it will take five years to construct.

Speaking to Sky Sports News, UK Secretary of State for Culture, Media and Sport Lisa Nandy said of the project: "It's a moving feast at the moment, but we are impatient to get the economy growing again and get projects like this off the ground. We're not wasting a minute.

"The Chancellor, Business Secretary and I have been in discussions and we're really keen to crack on.

"Manchester United have to make their own plans and satisfy their own investors. What we have to do as a Government is maximise the benefits of projects like these for the communities that they serve.

"That's why we are working with the Mayor of Greater Manchester and others. But we're really confident we can do that."

The new stadium, referred to as 'New Trafford' in a briefing document, will feature an umbrella design which, according to its architects, will harvest solar energy and rain water. It will also include three masts that will make it visible from 40km away.

United, who have debts of over £1bn, are yet to confirm how building the new stadium will be funded, though Mayor of Greater Manchester Andy Burnham revealed that no public money would be used to build the 100,000-seater venue.

"If the government really gets behind this scheme, we will build an iconic football stadium," added Ratcliffe on the day United's new stadium project was launched.

A spokesperson for the Prime Minister said on the same day that the proposals involve significant investment and could generate 90,000 jobs and a significant boost to the economy.

"We have been in close contact with the club but also with the Mayor of Greater Manchester," added Nandy.

"The exciting thing about this project is not just what it will do for Manchester United but what it will potentially do for the whole area and communities who live there.

"We are really excited for the project, we're talking to them about how we can best work together to deliver it.

"We've seen it in other parts of the country where if you can build new infrastructure, you are able to open up more opportunities to young people from those communities to come in, play football and use those facilities.

"We have got huge waiting lists in the country for boys and girls who want to get involved in football, not just inspired by the men's game but by the Lionesses. We've been racing to keep up with the facilities that are available.

"But it's not just that. People will flock in, spend money in local shops, restaurants, cafes and takeaways. There's a huge knock on effect for the whole local economy so we're really excited about the project."

