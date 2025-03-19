Andy Robertson: Liverpool left-back says his time at Anfield is not up yet despite links with new left-backs

Andy Robertson is confident his time at Liverpool is not yet up despite the Merseyside club being linked with "pretty much every left-back in the world".

The 31-year-old signed for the Reds from Hull in 2017 but there have been reports Liverpool are looking for a replacement.

The Scotland captain, in Athens for the Nations League play-off against Greece on Thursday night, addressed the speculation, saying. "I think we've been linked with pretty much every left-back in the world.

"That comes with playing with one of the greatest clubs in the world. I look back on these eight years I've had as the starting left-back at that club and I feel a lot of pride.

"Your time comes and I don't think it's my time yet but even if we do bring someone in, then so be it. I'll always back myself.

Monterosa Monterosa , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Monterosa cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Monterosa cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Monterosa cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

"Sure, this season there have been a couple of moments when I haven't covered myself in glory but some things have been taken way out of proportion.

"I think the performance levels have been there for me. I think I've had a relatively good season but one thing people will say about me is that I've been pretty consistent, so when you make a couple of mistakes, then people can

talk.

"That's the world we live in, that's the Premier League. Everyone has eyes on you, everyone has an opinion.

"It is what it is but I'm always confident in my ability. I've shown that right throughout my career but especially during my time at Liverpool."

Robertson admits meeting up with his Scotland team-mates has helped him get over the Carabao Cup final disappointment, where Liverpool lost to Newcastle at Wembley, days after being knocked out of the Champions League by Paris Saint-Germain.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights from the Carabao Cup final between Liverpool and Newcastle

Robertson said: "It's part and parcel of football. It probably wasn't one of our best weeks in football, though thankfully we've had plenty of good weeks this season.

"For many reasons, last week wasn't meant to be. But it's always great to meet up with the Scotland lads, always an honour, always good to see fresh faces and take a break from a really intense time at Liverpool.

"It's been nice, it's made it easier to get over the disappointment."

Clarke: Tierney return 'a nice problem to have'

On the topic of left-backs, Steve Clarke admits the return of Kieran Tierney has left him with "a lot of thinking to do" ahead of Scotland's Nations League play-off against Greece on Thursday night.

Clarke returned to a back four during the Nations League campaign due to the Arsenal defender's absence through injury, where previously he was a key part of a back three.

However, Tierney is back in the squad for the first leg in Athens and Clarke said: "No headache, a nice problem to have when you have good players to select from.

Image: Kieran Tierney is back with Scotland following his Euro 2024 injury

"We've also lost a few players in the build-up to the game so we brought some younger ones in and it has freshened training up a bit, so it has been good preparation.

"As a coach, you want as many difficult choices as possible and I have a few of them. I'm always thinking of changing things. You have to wait to see the team on the pitch.

"It gives us another option. We have discussed it and spoken about it and hopefully we can come up with the right solution for the game.

"Obviously we changed the whole way we approached the Nations League when we went with four.

"It worked well because we also had the outlet on the right-hand side with the pace of Ben [Doak]. So we didn't have the option of putting Kieran into the team. So, yes, it's given me a lot to think about."

Clarke believes his players should embrace the atmosphere in the Georgios Karaiskakis Stadium on Thursday night.

He said: "It's not an issue. You want the strongest atmosphere you can get if you're a player.

"You've got to come here and enjoy this type of occasion, this type of atmosphere. We're used to it. We've played against good teams away from home before.

"Recently we've had a couple of good results away from home. Hopefully we can get another one here tomorrow night. It's always good for the players to play in a strong atmosphere, to enjoy it."

Clarke spoke about fielding an experienced side but was full of praise for new-boy George Hirst.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Scotland assistant John Carver is delighted Ipswich striker George Hirst has been called in for their Nations League play-off against Greece

The 26-year-old forward, who plays for Ipswich, was included after the paperwork cleared. Hirst qualifies for Scotland through his grandfather.

Clarke said: "He's good, obviously. He's a big lad. He's had injury problems this season so he's been a little bit in and out of the Ipswich team.

"He's scored some goals recently, which is good. I have always liked him. He's similar in style and stature to Lyndon Dykes, who misses out with an injury.

"Hopefully he can bring as much to the team as Lyndon has always brought to the team. He's a target player.

"We've always tried to have that type of forward player because we feel we've got goals in the midfield. I pray that George can help us to maybe score a few more goals."

Clarke is determined Scotland will still be a League A side following Sunday's Hampden Park second leg. He added: "It's important because of the work we have put into the group stage. We spent a long time trying to get into the top section of the Nations League.

"We managed to get into a position that puts us in the play-off and obviously we want to stay there."