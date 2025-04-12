Southampton: The unwanted Premier League records relegated Saints could still break in 2024/25

The writing was on the wall for Southampton - and had been for some time.

They became the first team in Premier League history to be relegated with as many as seven games of the season remaining, following their 3-1 defeat at Tottenham on April 6, their 25th league defeat.

That day Saints also became the third team to lose as many as 25 of their first 31 games of a top-flight campaign, after Sunderland in 2005/06 and Sheffield United in 2020/21 (both also 25).

On Saturday April 12, they lost 3-0 to Aston Villa at St Mary's, as the misery continued. It was defeat number 26 of the season, the Saints' most defeats across a single season in the top four tiers.

It has been quite the contrast to last season, when a 22-match unbeaten run in the Championship helped aid their successful bid for promotion to the Premier League via a play-off final win over Leeds at Wembley. The harsh reality is that many are now talking about Southampton as one of the worst teams in Premier League history.

With that in mind, we take a look at the unwanted records they could still break between now and the end of the season on May 25...

Lowest cumulative points total

What's the current record? Derby set the record for the lowest cumulative points total in Premier League history in the 2007/08 season when they picked up just 11 points.

Could Southampton break it? Yes. Saints have picked up just 10 points so far. They need just two more from their final six games and, based on their points-per-game rate of 0.31, they are on course to finish on 12 points. That would, however, still be the second-lowest return on record.

Fewest points won at home

What's the current record? Sunderland collected just seven points from 19 games during the 2005/06 season, comprising one win, four draws and 14 defeats.

Could Southampton break it? Yes. Saints have just five points from their 16 games at St Mary's to date, comprising one win, two draws and 13 defeats.

Fewest home wins

What's the current record? Sunderland (2005/06) and Derby (2007/08) both recorded just one Premier League home win each.

Could Southampton break it? No, but they could match it. Their one and only home win of the season to date came on November 2 when they beat Everton 1-0 at St Mary's.

Most defeats

What's the current record? Factoring in only 38-game seasons, Sunderland (2005/06), Derby (2007/08) and Sheffield United (2020/21) each lost 29 games.

Could Southampton break it? Yes. Saints have lost 26 of their games so far this season and could well set a new record with six games left to play.

Image: Sheffield United lost a joint-record 29 Premier League games in 2020/21

Most home defeats

What's the current record? Watford lost 15 of their 19 home games during the 2021/22 campaign, when they were relegated under Roy Hodgson - the Hornets' third permanent manager that season.

Could Southampton break it? Yes. Saints have lost 13 times in the league at St Mary's this season. They have three home games remaining and will set a new record should they lose each of those.

Image: Watford were relegated from the Premier League in 2021/22

Longest winless streak

What's the current record? Derby hold the record for the longest winless streak in the Premier League, which started on September 22 2007 and spanned 32 games. It is, technically, still ongoing as they have not returned to the top flight since.

Could Southampton break it? No, but their run of 22 without a win between March 12 2023 and November 2 2024 is the third-longest in Premier League history. That run also broke a long-standing club record, which previously stood at 20 games, set between August and December 1969.

Worst goal difference in a season

What's the current record? Derby (2007/08) and Sheffield United (2023/24) jointly hold this record, each finishing with minus 69.

Could Southampton break it? Yes. Their current goal difference stands at minus 54.

