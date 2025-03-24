Man Utd Women forward Geyse completes loan move to US side Gotham FC of National Women's Soccer League

Manchester United Women forward Geyse has completed a loan move to New Jersey-based Gotham FC for the remainder of the National Women's Soccer League season.

Geyse missed four games for Man Utd in January and February after the death of her brother, and returned to action against Leicester at the start of March.

The club had been working closely with the Brazilian, and her agent, to find the right solution for her at a difficult time following the death of her brother, and she will now remain at Gotham until the end of the season in November.

"The loan deal is important to Geyse as we continue to have her wellbeing at the centre of our decision-making," said United's interim head of women's football Matt Johnson. "We wish her well with Gotham."

After that Leicester game, she posted an emotional message on Instagram, which read: "Staying in a place where we don't feel happy is an agonising and lonely feeling. Every day seems heavier, and the simple fact of being there becomes a burden.

"The environment, which should be welcoming, becomes a field of discomfort, where inner peace is difficult to find. When we are not in tune with what surrounds us, the world around us loses its colour and energy.

"Sometimes, the desire for change arises as an urgent need, but the fear of the unknown or insecurity about the future can paralyse us. However, it is essential to remember that we deserve to be in places and situations that bring us happiness and fulfilment. That's the only way we can grow."

Marc Skinner too addressed the situation a few weeks ago, telling a pre-Women's FA Cup press conference: "I stress that the club has offered a fantastic amount of support and will continue to do so. She's at the centre of that from a wellbeing perspective,.

Image: Geyse in action on her return from compassionate leave

"I am open to conversation any time. If players feel like that, then all I can say is, there is always opportunity. The beauties of social media also has its downfalls because you can play out your emotions and thoughts and processes there as well.

"I am not here to justify myself. I have really good relationships with my players. My door is always open if people want to have a conversation and it's theirs to choose if they wish to use that or not."

Geyse initially joined Man Utd from Barcelona in 2023.