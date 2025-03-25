Tottenham transfer: Atletico Madrid interested in summer move for Spurs defender Cristian Romero

Atletico Madrid are interested in signing Tottenham defender Cristian Romero this summer.

The Argentina international and World Cup-winner will enter the final two years of his contract on July 1.

Romero, who forms Spurs' first-choice centre-back pairing with Micky van der Ven, has missed 27 games in the current campaign through injury.

Nevertheless, Atletico have been tracking his progress closely and see him as becoming one of the top centre-backs in the world.

Their interest is regardless of sporting director Andrea Berta's impending switch to Arsenal.

Romero was signed from Atalanta in 2022 in a deal worth £43m and has since gone on to make over 100 appearances for the club across all competitions, scoring seven goals.

Romero approaching 'crunch summer' at Tottenham

Sky Sports News' Kaveh Solhekol:

"His contract will run out in 2027, the way the market works, you have to think Tottenham will be tempted to sell the player or offer him a new contract.

"Atletico are very interested in signing him and can offer Champions League football, as well Diego Simeone, with both of them from Argentina.

"It may make sense for the player but if Tottenham win the Europa League this season, they would be in the Champions League as well. It is going to be a crunch summer for them.

"You get the feeling that either he has got to sign a new contract or will Tottenham will have to sell him.

"They don't have to but if they do, Atletico are interested."

Romero's previous Spurs criticism

Romero has previously criticised the club for selling their best players and not properly reinvesting the proceeds.

The Argentina international said it was "always the same people responsible" for leaving the Spurs squad short, with several key players like his centre-back partner Van de Ven and marquee summer signing Dominic Solanke missing extended periods on the sidelines this season.

Image: Tottenham Hotspur's Cristian Romero and Micky van de Ven form the best partnership for Ange Postecoglou's side

Spurs currently sit in 14th in the Premier League following their struggles, with head coach Ange Postecoglou regularly referencing their injury woes as one of the main reasons why they have plummeted down the table.

Romero told Spanish broadcaster Telemundo Deportes: "Manchester City competes every year, you see how Liverpool strengthens its squad, Chelsea strengthens their squad, doesn't do well, strengthens again, and now they're seeing results.

"Those are the things to imitate. You have to realise that something is going wrong, hopefully, they (the board) realise it.

"The last few years, it's always the same - first the players, then the coaching staff changes, and it's always the same people responsible.

"Hopefully they realise who the true responsible ones are and we move forward because it's a beautiful club that, with the structure it has, could easily be competing for the title every year."

Romero is playing under his fifth manager, including interim bosses, in four years at Tottenham and has seen the likes of Harry Kane, Steven Bergwijn, Davinson Sanchez and Emerson Royal depart.

However, in the summer the club had a net spend of more than £70m after breaking their transfer record to sign striker Solanke for an initial £55m and also bringing in Leeds youngster Archie Gray for £30m.