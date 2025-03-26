Aidy Boothroyd reveals he has been diagnosed with Parkinson's disease

Aidy Boothroyd says he was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease three years ago; Boothroyd won the Championship play-offs in 2006 with Watford and led England U21s to Toulon Tournament victory in 2018 and has also coached Colchester United, Coventry City and Northampton Town

Former Watford and England U21 manager Aidy Boothroyd has revealed he has Parkinson's disease.

The 54-year-old says he was diagnosed three years ago during a routine health assessment by the League Manager's Association.

"The news came as a massive shock to me," said Boothroyd in a statement to the LMA.

"It has taken me time to feel ready to share my diagnosis, and I have found it difficult not being completely open with people.

"Personally, my passion and love for coaching is as strong as ever, I am focusing on keeping physically fit, which is key to slowing down the progression of Parkinson's.

"I am ready to start the next chapter in my life. I would like to thank the LMA and Parkinson's UK for their support."

Boothroyd took Watford into the Premier League through the Championship play-offs in 2006 and led England U21s to victory in the Toulon Tournament in 2018, capping his work with the country's youth teams, which included coaching the U19 and U20 sides.

The former defender most recently coached Indian side Jamshedpur and has also managed Colchester United, Coventry City and Northampton Town.

LMA CEO Richard Bevan said: "Aidy has displayed incredible positivity, resolve and determination since his Parkinson's diagnosis three years ago. His passion for football and people drives him on and he continues to play an active role in the LMA, as an almost ever-present senior member at our events and educational sessions.

"We care deeply for all our members, and Aidy's attitude since his diagnosis has been an inspiration to our entire team as we continue to support him and his family throughout this unexpected and challenging time."

Parkinson's UK CEO Caroline Rassell said: "Everyone at Parkinson's UK, sends Aidy Boothroyd our best wishes and thanks him for raising awareness of Parkinson's by publicly sharing his diagnosis.

"With more than 40 symptoms, Parkinson's is unpredictable and undoubtedly introduces new challenges, but with the right support and staying active for 2.5 hours a week people can take control of their lives.

"Aidy is now part of a community of 153,000 people in the UK who live with Parkinson's along with the millions of loved ones who support them. We are here to support them all.

"A public Parkinson's diagnosis often encourages people to think about their own health and we would encourage anyone concerned about symptoms to speak to their GP, visit parkinsons.org.uk or call the Parkinson's UK confidential helpline on 0808 800 0303."