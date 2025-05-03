EFL play-offs 2025: Schedule, teams, fixtures, results and Wembley finals for Championship, League One and League Two

The regular Championship, League One and League Two seasons conclude on Saturday May 3, with several teams now braced for the rollercoaster of the Sky Bet EFL play-offs.

The first Championship semi-final first leg, between the teams that finish in sixth and third, will kick off nine consecutive days of action on Thursday May 8.

The semi-final schedule will conclude on Saturday May 17, with the League Two semi-final second leg, contested by the teams that finish fifth and sixth.

The Championship, League One and League Two play-off finals will be played at Wembley across the weekend of May 24 to 26.

Each and every one of the 15 play-off matches will be available to watch live on Sky Sports.

Championship play-offs

Match schedule

Semi-final first legs

Thursday May 8: Bristol City vs Sheffield United, Ashton Gate - kick-off 8pm

Friday May 9: Coventry City vs Sunderland, CBS Arena - kick-off 8pm

Semi-final second legs

Monday May 12: Sheffield United vs Bristol City - Bramall Lane, kick-off 8pm

Tuesday May 13: Sunderland vs Coventry City - Stadium of Light, kick-off 8pm

Final

Saturday May 24: TBC vs TBC - Wembley, kick-off TBC

League One play-offs

Who's in them?

Match schedule

Semi-final first legs

Saturday May 10: Leyton Orient vs Stockport - Brisbane Road, kick-off 12.30pm

Saturday May 10: Wycombe vs Charlton - Adams Park, kick-off 7.45pm

Semi-final second legs

Wednesday May 14: Stockport vs Leyton Orient - Edgeley Park, kick-off 8pm

Thursday May 15: Charlton vs Wycombe - The Valley, kick-off 8pm

Final

Sunday May 25: TBC vs TBC - Wembley, kick-off TBC

League Two play-offs

Match schedule

Semi-final first legs

Sunday May 11: Chesterfield vs Walsall - SMH Group Stadium, kick-off 3.30pm

Sunday May 11: Notts County vs AFC Wimbledon - Meadow Lane, kick-off 6.30pm

Semi-final second legs

Friday May 16: Walsall vs Chesterfield - Poundland Bescot Stadium, kick-off 8pm

Saturday May 17: AFC Wimbledon vs Notts County - Cherry Red Records Stadium, kick-off 12.30pm

Final

Monday May 26: TBC vs TBC - Wembley, kick-off TBC