EFL play-offs 2025: Schedule, teams, fixtures, results and Wembley finals for Championship, League One and League Two

Sky Bet Championship, League One and League Two play-off semi-finals take place between Thursday May 8 and Saturday May 17, with the finals taking place at Wembley across the weekend of May 24 to 26; watch or stream all 15 play-off matches live on Sky Sports

Saturday 3 May 2025 17:29, UK

The regular Championship, League One and League Two seasons conclude on Saturday May 3, with several teams now braced for the rollercoaster of the Sky Bet EFL play-offs.

The first Championship semi-final first leg, between the teams that finish in sixth and third, will kick off nine consecutive days of action on Thursday May 8.

The semi-final schedule will conclude on Saturday May 17, with the League Two semi-final second leg, contested by the teams that finish fifth and sixth.

The Championship, League One and League Two play-off finals will be played at Wembley across the weekend of May 24 to 26.

Each and every one of the 15 play-off matches will be available to watch live on Sky Sports.

Championship play-offs

Match schedule

Semi-final first legs

Thursday May 8: Bristol City vs Sheffield United, Ashton Gate - kick-off 8pm

Friday May 9: Coventry City vs Sunderland, CBS Arena - kick-off 8pm

Semi-final second legs

Monday May 12: Sheffield United vs Bristol City - Bramall Lane, kick-off 8pm

Tuesday May 13: Sunderland vs Coventry City - Stadium of Light, kick-off 8pm

Final

Saturday May 24: TBC vs TBC - Wembley, kick-off TBC

League One play-offs

Who's in them?

Match schedule

Semi-final first legs

Saturday May 10: Leyton Orient vs Stockport - Brisbane Road, kick-off 12.30pm

Saturday May 10: Wycombe vs Charlton - Adams Park, kick-off 7.45pm

Semi-final second legs

Wednesday May 14: Stockport vs Leyton Orient - Edgeley Park, kick-off 8pm

Thursday May 15: Charlton vs Wycombe - The Valley, kick-off 8pm

Final

Sunday May 25: TBC vs TBC - Wembley, kick-off TBC

League Two play-offs

Match schedule

Semi-final first legs

Sunday May 11: Chesterfield vs Walsall - SMH Group Stadium, kick-off 3.30pm

Sunday May 11: Notts County vs AFC Wimbledon - Meadow Lane, kick-off 6.30pm

Semi-final second legs

Friday May 16: Walsall vs Chesterfield - Poundland Bescot Stadium, kick-off 8pm

Saturday May 17: AFC Wimbledon vs Notts County - Cherry Red Records Stadium, kick-off 12.30pm

Final

Monday May 26: TBC vs TBC - Wembley, kick-off TBC

