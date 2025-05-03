EFL play-offs 2025: Schedule, teams, fixtures, results and Wembley finals for Championship, League One and League Two
Sky Bet Championship, League One and League Two play-off semi-finals take place between Thursday May 8 and Saturday May 17, with the finals taking place at Wembley across the weekend of May 24 to 26; watch or stream all 15 play-off matches live on Sky Sports
The regular Championship, League One and League Two seasons conclude on Saturday May 3, with several teams now braced for the rollercoaster of the Sky Bet EFL play-offs.
The first Championship semi-final first leg, between the teams that finish in sixth and third, will kick off nine consecutive days of action on Thursday May 8.
The semi-final schedule will conclude on Saturday May 17, with the League Two semi-final second leg, contested by the teams that finish fifth and sixth.
The Championship, League One and League Two play-off finals will be played at Wembley across the weekend of May 24 to 26.
Each and every one of the 15 play-off matches will be available to watch live on Sky Sports.
Championship play-offs
Match schedule
Semi-final first legs
Thursday May 8: Bristol City vs Sheffield United, Ashton Gate - kick-off 8pm
Friday May 9: Coventry City vs Sunderland, CBS Arena - kick-off 8pm
Semi-final second legs
Monday May 12: Sheffield United vs Bristol City - Bramall Lane, kick-off 8pm
Tuesday May 13: Sunderland vs Coventry City - Stadium of Light, kick-off 8pm
Final
Saturday May 24: TBC vs TBC - Wembley, kick-off TBC
League One play-offs
Who's in them?
Match schedule
Semi-final first legs
Saturday May 10: Leyton Orient vs Stockport - Brisbane Road, kick-off 12.30pm
Saturday May 10: Wycombe vs Charlton - Adams Park, kick-off 7.45pm
Semi-final second legs
Wednesday May 14: Stockport vs Leyton Orient - Edgeley Park, kick-off 8pm
Thursday May 15: Charlton vs Wycombe - The Valley, kick-off 8pm
Final
Sunday May 25: TBC vs TBC - Wembley, kick-off TBC
League Two play-offs
Match schedule
Semi-final first legs
Sunday May 11: Chesterfield vs Walsall - SMH Group Stadium, kick-off 3.30pm
Sunday May 11: Notts County vs AFC Wimbledon - Meadow Lane, kick-off 6.30pm
Semi-final second legs
Friday May 16: Walsall vs Chesterfield - Poundland Bescot Stadium, kick-off 8pm
Saturday May 17: AFC Wimbledon vs Notts County - Cherry Red Records Stadium, kick-off 12.30pm
Final
Monday May 26: TBC vs TBC - Wembley, kick-off TBC