FA Cup quarter-final hits and misses: Nico O'Reilly inspires Man City comeback to earn seventh-straight semi-final

Sky Sports' football writers analyse Sunday's FA Cup quarter-final action as Nico O'Reilly and Marcus Rashford shine to send their sides to Wembley.

Bournemouth didn't have a shot in the second half. Not one.

If ever there was a sign that Manchester City were back to somewhere near their best in the second half, this was it. Ederson could have got on with the ironing, like the good old days, such was the lack of threat towards his goal. City strangled possession and didn't give Bournemouth a sniff of the ball.

They only got into such a dominant position in the game thanks to the impact of Nico O'Reilly down the left flank. An inspired piece of tactical tweaking from Pep Guardiola to unleash the direct running and powerful youngster into space. It bamboozled the Bournemouth right flank. Lewis Cook and David Brooks looked confused to who should be marking this force of nature. His two assists will be remembered for a long time by the travelling City faithful.

That's the thing when City are in this mood, they sap your energy by making you chase shadows which in turn takes the hope away. Bournemouth could have played long into the night and not scored such was the ruthlessness City showed in keeping the ball and seeing the game out. O'Reilly was a huge part of that.

Lewis Jones

Bournemouth were on track to reach the club's first-ever FA Cup final when Evanilson gave them a first-half lead. It was a first half that they dominated, maybe not in possession but in industry, energy and intensity.

That all changed after the break. Suddenly, Bournemouth were second best, failing to lay a glove on Ederson's goal after the break. Their display may harbour telling signs of a squad being stretched to its maximum by Andoni Iraola, who has put the Cherries on the brink of history.

Still gunning for Europe, a trip to Wembley would have complimented an outstanding campaign, but the focus must switch to overcoming their current wobble.

Bournemouth have not won at home in 90 minutes since January, and that's not the kind of form that will aid any lofty ambition.

There's no doubt that Bournemouth have achieved special things this campaign, but their current slump in form and inability to maintain performances may take some of the shine off a memorable season.

William Bitibiri

Image: Aston Villa's Marcus Rashford (right) celebrates with team-mates after scoring his, and Villa's, second goal of the game

Marcus Rashford needed his first goals for Aston Villa to be a big moment, not only for himself and his confidence but just to quieten down the noise that surrounds his every touch in an Aston Villa shirt.

Scoring twice in an FA Cup quarter-final to send your new team to Wembley was just what the doctor ordered in that regard and ended a run of 14 games without a goal for club or country.

Rashford has a manager who now believes in him and believes he can produce game-changing moments. You can see that with the freedom he plays with where he's so much more direct and positive with the ball than during his final games with Manchester United.

His body language also looks more positive and it feels like the confidence is returning to his game and when Rashford is confident, there is a world-class player lurking in there. Unai Emery could just be unlocking it.

Lewis Jones

Stefan Teitur Thordarson will rue wasting Preston's big moment in a first half when their gameplan had worked perfectly.

They had nullified Aston Villa for 30 minutes by boxing off the middle of the pitch, stopping the likes of Morgan Rogers, Jacob Ramsey and Marco Asensio from drifting into pockets of space.

Then the ball dropped to Thordarson in the six-yard box to give his side an unlikely lead.

Image: Stefan Teitur Thordarson heads Preston's big chance wide

The Iceland international mistimed his jump and steered a header wide with the goal gaping after Emi Martinez had flapped at a cross.

It was the best chance of the first half and Preston's only significant moment in the match. Taking a lead into the second half would have made them stronger, but Villa made them pay.

David Richardson