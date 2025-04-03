Leeds: Illan Meslier dropped for Saturday's trip to Luton after latest high-profile errors

Illan Meslier has been dropped for Leeds' trip to Luton on Saturday after his high-profile errors against Swansea.

Leeds boss Daniel Farke, who has been under pressure to drop the Frenchman, confirmed the news on Thursday.

Meslier dropped the ball from Josh Tymon's corner just after the hour mark, with Swansea's Harry Darling on hand to fire home and punish his error.

Zan Vipotnik's shot in the 96th minute then slipped under the goalkeeper's glove as the Welsh side came away with a draw that denied Leeds the chance to move level on points with Sheffield United at the top of the division.

"I have taken my decision and spoken to the goalkeepers, Karl Darlow will play Saturday," he told the club's official website on Thursday.

"It's been important that we had clarity early in the week, so Karl could concentrate on this."

Darlow, 34, has not played a league game for the club since December 29 2023.

Speaking after the aforementioned draw, Farke refused to blame Meslier for his part in the result.

"I'm far away from punishing a player [in Meslier] because we win together, lose together and draw together," he said.

"After such a game and such a heartbreaking finish, they don't need a manager who puts the result on the shoulder of players.

"It's a heartbreaking moment if you concede in this manner but it's football. If you want to take part in sport, you can't expect the sun to always be shining.

"We've had great winners in the last minute and the opponent had to suffer the disappointment we had today - Sunderland and Sheffield United felt exactly the disappointment we do. You have to suffer a little bit, that's normal, but then we go again."

Analysis: Does this make a rod for Farke's back?

Sky Sports' David Prutton on the Sky Sports EFL Podcast:

"It's a team game, but when a goalkeeper makes mistakes such as that, it's very, very tough.

"The fact they allowed Swansea back into the game, so deep into the game, is one that has really set the cat among the pigeons among the Leeds fans.

"On a human level, you've got to feel for him. It's not the first time. We saw the reaction of his team-mates, which is a natural reaction. We've all been in that position where you can't help yourself.

"If the goalkeeper's not doing his job properly and allowing goals such as these in, there have got to be major questions asked.

"I think there will be major questions asked, but does that then create a rod for Daniel Farke's back, where he takes him out and whoever steps in has to be flawless, completely flawless? Otherwise, it's not a justified decision to have been made."