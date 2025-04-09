Premier League will have five clubs in Champions League: New analysis finds England already guaranteed extra spot

The Premier League will have at least five teams in next season's Champions League with England guaranteed one of two spots reserved for Europe's best-performing nations.

England currently sit top of UEFA's nation coefficient rankings for 2024/25, ahead of Spain in second and Italy in third.

Under the new Champions League format, two group-stage positions are given to the best-performing countries in Europe the previous season - which saw Italy and Germany gain an extra qualifying spot for this season.

Datawrapper Datawrapper , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Datawrapper cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Datawrapper cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Datawrapper cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

There are still five Premier League teams in Europe, more than from any other country. Italy have long since been the only team capable of knocking England out of the top two in the coefficient rankings for 2024/25.

Serie A still has one representative in each of the Champions League, Europa League and Conference League - but following Arsenal's win over Real Madrid on Tuesday night, even if all of Inter, Lazio and Fiorentina win the respective tournaments, it will not be enough to overturn England's advantage.

How are co-efficients calculated? A country's co-efficients are calculated by the collective performance of its clubs in Europe in a specific season, divided by the number of clubs.



Each club earns two points for a win and one for a draw at every point from the group stages onwards - apart from in knockout play-offs.



They are also awarded a number of bonus points depending on their league finish in the group stage of the Champions League, Europa League or Conference League.



Clubs also earn points for reaching every knockout stage of their respective tournament.

This means even if Arsenal, Aston Villa, Man Utd, Tottenham and Chelsea fail to win a single game in Europe for the rest of the season, England will earn one of the two available spaces.

The Premier League could yet have a sixth spot in the Champions League next season - something no country has ever managed before - if one of Man Utd or Tottenham can win the Europa League and earn the reserved qualification spot from that tournament.

Datawrapper Datawrapper , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Datawrapper cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Datawrapper cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Datawrapper cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

The news will likely be a welcome relief to Chelsea, Man City, Newcastle, Aston Villa and Brighton, the teams currently sitting in fourth to eighth place - and all within five points of one another.

Who is most likely to reach the top five?

Datawrapper Datawrapper , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Datawrapper cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Datawrapper cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Datawrapper cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Who has the toughest run-in?

Datawrapper Datawrapper , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Datawrapper cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Datawrapper cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Datawrapper cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Remaining games between the teams in the mix...

Teams included with a five-per-cent or greater chance of finishing in the top five: