Premier League will have five clubs in Champions League: New analysis finds England already guaranteed extra spot
Premier League guaranteed at least five clubs in next season's Champions League group phase after new analysis from Sky Sports shows they will finish as one of Europe's top two best-performing nations in 2024/25
Wednesday 9 April 2025 06:48, UK
The Premier League will have at least five teams in next season's Champions League with England guaranteed one of two spots reserved for Europe's best-performing nations.
England currently sit top of UEFA's nation coefficient rankings for 2024/25, ahead of Spain in second and Italy in third.
Under the new Champions League format, two group-stage positions are given to the best-performing countries in Europe the previous season - which saw Italy and Germany gain an extra qualifying spot for this season.
There are still five Premier League teams in Europe, more than from any other country. Italy have long since been the only team capable of knocking England out of the top two in the coefficient rankings for 2024/25.
Serie A still has one representative in each of the Champions League, Europa League and Conference League - but following Arsenal's win over Real Madrid on Tuesday night, even if all of Inter, Lazio and Fiorentina win the respective tournaments, it will not be enough to overturn England's advantage.
How are co-efficients calculated?
A country's co-efficients are calculated by the collective performance of its clubs in Europe in a specific season, divided by the number of clubs.
Each club earns two points for a win and one for a draw at every point from the group stages onwards - apart from in knockout play-offs.
They are also awarded a number of bonus points depending on their league finish in the group stage of the Champions League, Europa League or Conference League.
Clubs also earn points for reaching every knockout stage of their respective tournament.
This means even if Arsenal, Aston Villa, Man Utd, Tottenham and Chelsea fail to win a single game in Europe for the rest of the season, England will earn one of the two available spaces.
The Premier League could yet have a sixth spot in the Champions League next season - something no country has ever managed before - if one of Man Utd or Tottenham can win the Europa League and earn the reserved qualification spot from that tournament.
The news will likely be a welcome relief to Chelsea, Man City, Newcastle, Aston Villa and Brighton, the teams currently sitting in fourth to eighth place - and all within five points of one another.
Who is most likely to reach the top five?
Who has the toughest run-in?
Remaining games between the teams in the mix...
Teams included with a five-per-cent or greater chance of finishing in the top five:
- April 19: Aston Villa vs Newcastle - live on Sky Sports
- April 22: Man City vs Aston Villa - live on Sky Sports
- May 4: Brighton vs Newcastle, Chelsea vs Liverpool - both live on Sky Sports
- May 10: Newcastle vs Chelsea
- May 11: Liverpool vs Arsenal - live on Sky Sports
- May 18: Arsenal vs Newcastle, Brighton vs Liverpool, Man City vs Bournemouth
- May 25: Fulham vs Man City, Nottingham Forest vs Chelsea