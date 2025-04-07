Everton's controversial penalty against Arsenal was more of a foul outside box, Dermot Gallagher says on Ref Watch
Dermot Gallagher also tells us whether Fulham should have been given a spot-kick in their win over Liverpool and why it took almost five minutes for the VAR to rule out a Tottenham goal against Southampton
Monday 7 April 2025 13:10, UK
Dermot Gallagher says Everton were fortunate to be awarded a penalty in their draw with Arsenal, while the former Premier League referee also casts his eye over a number of other controversial calls this weekend.
Everton 1-1 Arsenal
'Foul happens OUTSIDE the box'
INCIDENT: Darren England awarded Everton a penalty at Goodison Park for what looked a soft challenge from Myles Lewis-Skelly on Jack Harrison. VAR agreed with the referee.
DERMOT SAYS: "I think if you're going to give a foul to the forward in this instance, more of the foul occurs outside the area. Then he lets go of him. I don't think it's a penalty.
"The player's reaction is key. But it's never going to be overturned when given on-pitch."
SUE SMITH SAYS: "I do think it's soft. But Lewis-Skelly does fall onto him inside the area. I think that's never going to get overturned. You can see why the referee has given it. He does connect with him."
STEPHEN WARNOCK SAYS: "I'm still 50/50. I understand why it's given because it's clumsy. But if it's not given I understand that because there's little contact. Would that have been a foul anywhere else on the pitch? I think it would."
Crystal Palace 2-1 Brighton
'Referee within rights to give booking'
INCIDENT: Crystal Palace substitute Eddie Nketiah lasted less than 10 minutes on the pitch at Selhurst Park after collecting two yellow cards.
He wanted a penalty in the second half but instead he was booked for diving.
DERMOT SAYS: "I think the referee is within his rights to give a yellow. If there's minimal contact, is he trying to deceive the referee? Anthony Taylor felt yes. Because of what happens next this issue suddenly becomes ramped up."
STEPHEN WARNOCK SAYS: "Nketiah realises he probably isn't going to get there, anticipates contact, and then goes down. It's probably more of a dive."
SUE SMITH: "It's a harsh yellow card."
'Deserved second yellow'
INCIDENT: Nketiah is then shown a second yellow for a high boot on Jan Paul van Hecke and is dismissed.
DERMOT SAYS: "He'll say he's unlucky because he's watching the ball and doesn't see Van Hecke coming but once you raise your foot like that it's going to be a yellow card for reckless play."
SUE SMITH: "I feel for him because he's just watching the ball. But when your foot is raised so high and you connect with a player you're always likely to get booked. That is a second yellow."
Fulham 3-2 Liverpool
Should Fulham have been given a penalty?
At Craven Cottage on Super Sunday, Fulham wanted a penalty for this incident, as goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher takes out Andreas Pereira after he'd played the ball...
DERMOT SAYS: "The referee felt like both players collided. You know my theory about goalkeepers coming out like this, I always say if the keeper goes with his legs he becomes an outfield player. I think it's a foul and should have been a penalty."
STEPHEN WARNOCK SAYS: "Straight away I thought it was a penalty. Kelleher has tried to read the direction of the ball but taken a player out. It's clumsy."
'No foul in lead-up to Sessegnon equaliser'
INCIDENT: Liverpool defender Ibrahmia Konate appealed for a foul on him by Rodrigo Muniz in the build-up to Fulham's equaliser.
DERMOT SAYS: "Not for me. Players collide. It's a contact game. Play on, as the referee did, and no reason for the game not to continue."
STEPHEN WARNOCK SAYS: "Nowhere near enough to give a foul. It was just a tough day at the office for Konate. He lost the flight of the ball."
Tottenham 3-1 Southampton
'Semi-automated offsides should reduce waiting time'
INCIDENT: Tottenham thought they had a second goal when Lucas Bergvall put the ball in the net, only for VAR to rule Cristian Romero was offside.
The check took FOUR MINUTES 50 SECONDS.
DERMOT SAYS: "Over the weekend we had a lot of elongated offside checks. Next Saturday it's going to be different because semi-automated comes in and will eradicate most of this."
Is VAR debating decisions for too long?
STEPHEN WARNOCK SAYS: "Fans are getting fed up now of VAR going through decisions with a fine-tooth comb. It's got to be quicker. It's ruining the atmosphere at grounds and killing the tempo of games. That's a difficult thing."