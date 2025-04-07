 Skip to content
Analysis

Everton's controversial penalty against Arsenal was more of a foul outside box, Dermot Gallagher says on Ref Watch

Dermot Gallagher also tells us whether Fulham should have been given a spot-kick in their win over Liverpool and why it took almost five minutes for the VAR to rule out a Tottenham goal against Southampton

Monday 7 April 2025 13:10, UK

Dermot Gallagher says Everton were fortunate to be awarded a penalty in their draw with Arsenal, while the former Premier League referee also casts his eye over a number of other controversial calls this weekend.

Everton 1-1 Arsenal

'Foul happens OUTSIDE the box'

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

The Ref Watch panel discussed Myles Lewis-Skelly's challenge on Jack Harrison, which resulted in the Arsenal defender conceding a penalty during their 1-1 draw with Everton.

INCIDENT: Darren England awarded Everton a penalty at Goodison Park for what looked a soft challenge from Myles Lewis-Skelly on Jack Harrison. VAR agreed with the referee.

DERMOT SAYS: "I think if you're going to give a foul to the forward in this instance, more of the foul occurs outside the area. Then he lets go of him. I don't think it's a penalty.

"The player's reaction is key. But it's never going to be overturned when given on-pitch."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

Highlights from the Premier League match between Everton and Arsenal.

SUE SMITH SAYS: "I do think it's soft. But Lewis-Skelly does fall onto him inside the area. I think that's never going to get overturned. You can see why the referee has given it. He does connect with him."

STEPHEN WARNOCK SAYS: "I'm still 50/50. I understand why it's given because it's clumsy. But if it's not given I understand that because there's little contact. Would that have been a foul anywhere else on the pitch? I think it would."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

Ref Watch takes a closer look at the Ruben Dias foul on Alejandro Garnacho, just 45 seconds into the Manchester derby, and asks: was referee John Brooks correct not to award a penalty?

Crystal Palace 2-1 Brighton

'Referee within rights to give booking'

INCIDENT: Crystal Palace substitute Eddie Nketiah lasted less than 10 minutes on the pitch at Selhurst Park after collecting two yellow cards.

Also See:

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

Ref Watch takes a look at Crystal Palace striker Eddie Nketiah's two yellow cards and asks: was he unlucky to be booked initially for diving?

He wanted a penalty in the second half but instead he was booked for diving.

DERMOT SAYS: "I think the referee is within his rights to give a yellow. If there's minimal contact, is he trying to deceive the referee? Anthony Taylor felt yes. Because of what happens next this issue suddenly becomes ramped up."

STEPHEN WARNOCK SAYS: "Nketiah realises he probably isn't going to get there, anticipates contact, and then goes down. It's probably more of a dive."

SUE SMITH: "It's a harsh yellow card."

'Deserved second yellow'

INCIDENT: Nketiah is then shown a second yellow for a high boot on Jan Paul van Hecke and is dismissed.

DERMOT SAYS: "He'll say he's unlucky because he's watching the ball and doesn't see Van Hecke coming but once you raise your foot like that it's going to be a yellow card for reckless play."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

Highlights from the Premier League match between Crystal Palace and Brighton.

SUE SMITH: "I feel for him because he's just watching the ball. But when your foot is raised so high and you connect with a player you're always likely to get booked. That is a second yellow."

Fulham 3-2 Liverpool

Should Fulham have been given a penalty?

At Craven Cottage on Super Sunday, Fulham wanted a penalty for this incident, as goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher takes out Andreas Pereira after he'd played the ball...

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

The Ref Watch panel discuss four major incidents from Fulham's 3-2 victory over Liverpool, highlighting a controversial takedown by Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher in the box.

DERMOT SAYS: "The referee felt like both players collided. You know my theory about goalkeepers coming out like this, I always say if the keeper goes with his legs he becomes an outfield player. I think it's a foul and should have been a penalty."

STEPHEN WARNOCK SAYS: "Straight away I thought it was a penalty. Kelleher has tried to read the direction of the ball but taken a player out. It's clumsy."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

Premier League highlights of the match between Fulham and Liverpool.

'No foul in lead-up to Sessegnon equaliser'

INCIDENT: Liverpool defender Ibrahmia Konate appealed for a foul on him by Rodrigo Muniz in the build-up to Fulham's equaliser.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

Sessegnon strikes back to put Fulham level

DERMOT SAYS: "Not for me. Players collide. It's a contact game. Play on, as the referee did, and no reason for the game not to continue."

STEPHEN WARNOCK SAYS: "Nowhere near enough to give a foul. It was just a tough day at the office for Konate. He lost the flight of the ball."

Tottenham 3-1 Southampton

'Semi-automated offsides should reduce waiting time'

INCIDENT: Tottenham thought they had a second goal when Lucas Bergvall put the ball in the net, only for VAR to rule Cristian Romero was offside.

The check took FOUR MINUTES 50 SECONDS.

DERMOT SAYS: "Over the weekend we had a lot of elongated offside checks. Next Saturday it's going to be different because semi-automated comes in and will eradicate most of this."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

Premier League highlights of the match between Tottenham Hotspur and Southampton.

Is VAR debating decisions for too long?

STEPHEN WARNOCK SAYS: "Fans are getting fed up now of VAR going through decisions with a fine-tooth comb. It's got to be quicker. It's ruining the atmosphere at grounds and killing the tempo of games. That's a difficult thing."

A £1,000,000 SUPER 6 WINNER!
A £1,000,000 SUPER 6 WINNER!

Tom from Southampton became a millionaire for free with Super 6! Could you be the next jackpot winner? Play for free!

Around Sky

Other Sports

Upgrade to Sky Sports

Other Sports

Not got Sky? Get instant access to Sky Sports with NOW