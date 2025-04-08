Beth Mead: Arsenal decided to keep white shorts despite given option to change colour over period concerns

Beth Mead says Arsenal decided to keep their white shorts despite being given the option to switch colours due to concerns about periods.

In 2023, European champions England switched from white to blue shorts, after players expressed concerns to kit manufacturer Nike about wearing white while on their periods. "It is very nice to have an all-white kit but sometimes it's not practical when it's the time of the month," Mead said at the time.

Speaking to Sky Sports about Persil's Every Stain Should Be Part of The Game campaign, Mead revealed there was also a proposed change at Arsenal.

"We were given the option whether to change or not - I was part of the England team that decided to change the shorts from white.

"We unanimously decided to keep the Arsenal shorts white. I think a lot of us are comfortable in the situation we are in - there were a couple of girls who wanted to change, but obviously, we went with the team as a whole. We were given the option which is really nice."

Manchester City and West Brom's women's teams also switched from white shorts ahead of England's change in 2023.

A Persil survey of 1,000 teenage girls aged between 15-18 who participate in sport found • Over three quarters (78%) have stopped playing sports because of their periods, with 6 in 10 doing so due to fears around period stains and leaks

• 63% have experienced a period leak or stained clothing while playing sport

• These experiences lead to feelings of embarrassment (74%), anxiety (49%) and shame (33%)

• Playing sport whilst on their period has a considerable impact on teenage girls, with 79% stating it has affected their confidence

• Support from coaches and sports leaders is crucial, yet one in four (25%) do not feel they receive enough guidance or understanding

Mead also explained the importance of normalising the conversation around periods from an early age to allow girls to feel more confident in reaching out to male and female peers and family members when they need help.

"We (at Arsenal) have a great relationship with male members of staff here at the club and it's normal to talk about it or be able to ask them for a tampon or something like that," Mead added. "That's OK."

The England forward mentioned Arsenal forward Ian Wright, who explained how he had found it hard to talk about periods in the past.

When speaking to Wright, Mead explained: "If you speak to them about it, if you normalise that situation - it makes it a little bit easier for a young girl or woman who's tried to deal with that situation."

Image: Beth Mead features on a campaign mural along Holloway Road near the Emirates

Another factor highlighted by Mead was how accessible and forward-thinking Arsenal are in terms of providing period products.

"We got our new facility at the training ground, and we have access to tampons and pads in the changing rooms. I remember coming to watch a men's game here (at the Emirates Stadium), sitting in one of the boxes and I was pleasantly surprised that they were in there.

"I'm happy that as a club we are putting that forward".

Persil's campaign aims to normalise the conversation of periods, leaks and stains, with new data via a survey of 1000 teenage girls who participate in sport revealing too many are stepping away from sports due to anxiety around periods.