Andre Onana blasted as one of Man Utd's worst-ever goalkeepers by Nemanja Matic after bold Lyon claim

Andre Onana responded to Nemanja Matic calling him "one of the worst goalkeepers in Manchester United's history" by poking fun at the Lyon midfielder's lack of silverware at Old Trafford.

Onana's bold claim that United were "way better" than Lyon prompted the war of words with Matic ahead of Thursday's Europa League quarter-final first leg.

Matic, who spent five years at Old Trafford, brutally hit back at Onana in his pre-match news conference on Wednesday.

"If you're one of the worst goalkeepers in Manchester United's history then you need to take care of what you are talking about," Matic said.

"If David De Gea, Peter Schmeichel or Edwin van der Sar said that I would question myself but if you are statistically one of the worst goalkeepers in Manchester United's modern history, he needs to show that before he says it."

Onana, who won the FA Cup in his first season at United after signing from Inter Milan for around £47m, was quick to respond with a pointed comment about Matic's lack of silverware at Old Trafford.

"I would never be disrespectful to another club," Onana wrote in a post on social media.

"We know that [Thursday] will be a difficult game against a strong opponent. We focus on preparing a performance to make our fans proud.

"At least I've lifted trophies with the greatest club in the world. Some can't say the same."

Image: Matic started in the 2018 FA Cup final that Man Utd lost to Chelsea

Signed by Jose Mourinho in 2017 for £40m, Matic did, in fact, spend five trophyless years at Old Trafford.

He also featured in sides that finished second in the Premier League in 2017/18 under Mourinho and in 2020/21 under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Onana, meanwhile, was United's starting goalkeeper for their FA Cup win over Man City under Erik ten Hag.

United were also eighth in Onana's first season, their worst finish of the Premier League era. That record is in danger of being broken again, with the team currently 13th with seven games left to play.

What did Onana say about Lyon?

Image: Onana was signed from Inter Milan for around £47m in the summer of 2023

Onana was in confident mood when he spoke to the press after keeping his ninth Premier League clean sheet of the season in Sunday's drab derby draw with Manchester City.

Asked about Lyon ahead of Thursday's quarter-final first leg, he said: "It's a very good team. We know some of them but I don't think we have to focus on them. It's more about us, what we're going to do.

"I think we are better than them, we just have to go there and show who we are. If we go there with a winning mentality and we are focused, stay compact and together and we follow the game plan we will be winning the game.

"Of course, it's not going to be easy, but I think we are way better than them. We all know the importance of this game, we will go there with the winning mentality, it's not our best season but we still have something to win and we will go for it."

Analysis: A jaw-dropping press conference exchange

Sky Sports News' Melissa Reddy in Lyon:

It is a rare occurrence to be sat in a press conference, and be completely stunned - eyes as wide as the room itself, only competing with the stretch of your mouth and a long-held breath.

When Nemanja Matic began his response to Andre Onana's assertion that Manchester United are "way better" than Lyon, it had a feel of Eminem's "he didn't just what I think he did, did he?"

There were only two UK-based journalists present at the media briefing, Simon Peach from PA and myself. When we looked around the room before Matic arrived, we thought it would be quite a low key affair as the total number of journalists present wasn't in double digits.

We had a quick chat about what we thought we needed to ask Matic that hadn't been covered in his recent interviews. He was Ruben Amorim's team-mate at Benfica, and I wanted to explore that relationship and what traits the Portuguese had as a player that translated to coaching.

Simon was the journalist who had asked Onana what he was expecting from Lyon in the mixed zone on Sunday and understandably wanted to hear Matic's response.

The expectation was the midfielder would simply say 'we want to prove him wrong on the pitch.' Instead, Matic pulled a page out of Mourinho's playbook in an answer his former manager would afford a standing ovation.

Before he uttered a word, his face hinted at what was to come. Matic started answering the question... "To say that, you need to have cover for something like that." Then, with a tone that screamed 'seriously?', he looked at Simon, and asked "Onana?," before puffing his cheeks.

The knockout soon followed: "When you are one of the worst goalkeepers in Man United's history, you need to take care with what you're talking about... If De Gea, or Peter Schmeichel or Van der Sar say that, I will question myself but when you are statistically one of the worst goalkeepers in United's modern history, you need to show up first before you say that."

Matic did not flinch as he went in studs up, two-footed and off the ground. I was told afterwards that the Lyon team were already aware of the quote and it was providing dressing room motivation.

Onana's response, shared on X, had a zinger of a final line.

His quote on Sunday was more over optimistic and positive ahead of a huge game, rather than disrespectful. His social media post, however, was spicy.

Can he back it up on the pitch and will the game be as explosive?

Until we find out, I will be picking my jaw up off the floor.