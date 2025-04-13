Andre Onana dropped by Ruben Amorim for Newcastle vs Man Utd in Premier League after high-profile mistakes

Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana has been dropped for Sunday's Premier League game against Newcastle.

Onana made two errors on Thursday as Ruben Amorim's side were held to a 2-2 draw by Lyon in the first leg of their Europa League quarter-final.

The Cameroon international had played every minute of Manchester United's Premier League matches since joining the club in 2023 but has been left out of the squad for the Super Sunday clash and did not travel to Tyneside.

He is replaced by Altay Bayindir, who has only played six times to date this season.

Sky Sports News understands Amorim wants Onana to have a period of rest and clear his head after a tough time on and off the pitch.

As well as his mistakes against Lyon, his wife suffered a traumatic experience when she was the victim of a robbery outside a restaurant in Manchester in March.

It is understood Onana could be recalled for the second leg against Lyon at Old Trafford on Thursday.

Onana draws criticism in war of words with Matic

Onana came in for criticism ahead of the Europa League first leg against Lyon as former United player Nemanja Matic described him as "one of the worst goalkeepers in Man Utd's history".

The 29-year-old, who had prompted Matic's response by claiming his side were "better" than their French opponents, did little to quell the headlines by allowing Thiago Almada's free-kick to find the net and then parrying Georges Mikautadze's strike into the path of Rayan Cherki to make it 2-2 in the fifth and final minute of stoppage time.

Amorim defended his goalkeeper after the game, saying he remained "really confident" in the player, but has opted to make a change against the Magpies.

Bayindir now makes his Premier League debut. The Turkish international has only featured in domestic cup games and was the hero in the FA Cup third round as Man Utd beat Arsenal on penalties.

Tom Heaton, United's third-choice goalkeeper, is named on the bench.

Onana joined Manchester United from Inter Milan for around £47m in 2023, going on to win the FA Cup in his first season.