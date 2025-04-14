Dean Huijsen: How Bournemouth's Spain international earned high-profile suitors after a stellar first Premier League season

It was a transfer that went under the radar in the summer of 2024. But less than 12 months later, £12m has turned into £50m.

At the back end of July, before the window had even got going, Bournemouth signed a young 19-year-old defender from Juventus. That man was Dean Huijsen.

One appearance for 'The Old Lady' and 13 for Roma in 2023/24 didn't exactly say he was the next best thing, but now he really is. Bournemouth clearly saw something that others didn't. They had belief, a plan, and their recent recruitment suggests they can spot the special sauce. And Huijsen is oozing quality.

It's no secret that Huijsen's £50m release clause will be activated by someone this summer, but with a host of big hitters all willing to pay it, Huijsen will have his pick, and according to the media - he can literally go anywhere.

From Real Madrid to Liverpool, Newcastle to Barcelona, the queue to get him goes round the block and back again.

But like most players when talking about their future, he wouldn't be drawn on these links.

Huijsen, sat down on the fresh grass at the club's new performance centre seemed in a relaxed mood. The big money, and big move talk hasn't phased him one bit; "I'm very calm," he said, "I don't really focus on it, now is not the time, I'm just focused on finishing the season well.

"My dad is my agent, he fixes everything, I don't read anything, I don't think about it too much, I'm just focusing on my football and working hard."

Huijsen was also coy on the rumoured release clause as well, "I'm just focused on making history at this club," he says with a smile, and I believe him.

His team-mates refer to him as 'The Chill Guy' - and you can see why. Whatever the price tag on his shoulders, he's just loving his football.

Bournemouth have the fourth-best home defensive record in the top-flight, all thanks to the youngest centre-back partnership in the Premier League. It really is a case of, if you're good enough, you're old enough.

Huijsen added: "We've got a lot of good young players; we've got players that can make a big move or that are worth a lot of money. It just shows how smart the club has been with scouting, investing in players and trusting young players.

He added, "It's not easy to trust young players in a big league like the Premier League. That's what this club has done and it's paid off."

At the heart of their defensive resilience alongside 20-year-old Huijsen is 22 year-old Illia Zabarnyi - who is also being monitored by clubs at the top end of the footballing pyramid.

And that shouldn't be a surprise. He's also developed into an outstanding defender since his arrival at the club from Dynamo Kyiv in January 2023, and improved throughout the course of this season.

Not only has Huijsen made his senior Spain debut in the last few weeks - after switching allegiance from the Netherlands - but he has had such an impressive first season in England. Goals, clean sheets and an ability to keep calm on the ball are all the attributes wanted from a defender these days.

Zabarnyi knows the importance of a solid relationship and how much that is key to Bournemouth's defensive success.

"It comes with training, it comes with the more games you play together, you know when to cover for each other and that helps the relationship. You have to be supportive to each other. Yes, we are young, but on the pitch it doesn't feel like we're young."

Bournemouth can boast a better home defence than Aston Villa, Man City, Newcastle and Chelsea, such has been their impressive home form this season.

But their recent form is the problem, and it may cost them Europe. No wins in six Premier League games, though that could change quickly. A win against Fulham and they'll leap frog the Whites on goal difference.

Zabarnyi explained: "The last couple of weeks we didn't deserve anything. Now we need to be more focused. We've had time to work on the small things and show everyone, including ourselves, that we can win matches."

Huijsen added: "We're only three points off the top eight. We've got seven games to go, so there's more than enough time. Every team over a season has these periods, everything is still open and we have everything to play for."

Bournemouth might just get some luck this season, as the European spots could shuffle down as far as 10th, but before they worry about which place leaves them where in which European competition, they need to start winning games again. And that needs to start again Fulham.

