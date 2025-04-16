Joshua Zirkzee injury: Man Utd forward to miss rest of season but Andre Onana to return against Lyon

Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim has confirmed forward Joshua Zirkzee will miss the remainder of the season due to a hamstring injury.

Zirkzee limped off during the 4-1 defeat to Newcastle last weekend and looked visibly upset as he was helped from the field.

"He is out for the season," Amorim said in his press conference ahead of facing Lyon in the second leg of the Europa League quarter-final on Thursday. "He will not play again this season, let's prepare him for the next one.

"It is tough, he was improving in every aspect of the game. It is tough for any player but he has to be ready to recover."

United will now rely on Rasmus Hojlund and Chido Obi-Martin as the only recognised centre-forwards at the club for the remainder of the season. Hojlund has eight goals across 41 appearances in all competitions this season, while his 17-year-old counterpart is yet to score for the first team.

Amorim also revealed Andre Onana will return to the starting XI for the visit of Lyon. The goalkeeper was dropped for the defeat to Newcastle after a disastrous performance in the first leg against the French side, before which he become embroiled in a public spat with Lyon midfielder - and former United player - Nemanja Matic.

However, Altay Bayindir was similarly poor in conceding four times against Newcastle, meaning Onana will reclaim the No 1 shirt on Thursday.

Amorim: Onana is ready

When asked about bringing Onana back into the line-up for the crucial meeting with Lyon - which will define the season for the club - Amorim insisted the 29-year-old was "ready" to return.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Sky Sports News' Melissa Reddy and Manchester Evening News journalist Samuel Luckhurst react to Man Utd's draw against Lyon in the Europa League last week

"As a former player, I try to do things that can help a player in this situation," he said. "We have to manage players both physically and mentally.

"Onana is ready, he had one weekend that was better for him not to play and better for Altay to play. This week, my thinking was to put Onana to play."

Amad and De Ligt to return this season

Amorim also offered a more positive injury update on Amad Diallo and Matthijs de Ligt ahead of the clash with Lyon.

Image: Manchester United's Amad Diallo is set to return before the end of the season

Diallo has been sidelined with an ankle injury since February, missing 12 games in the process, while De Ligt has been absent for the last three fixtures, including the 2-2 draw with Lyon in the first leg, due to an unspecified setback.

The United boss continued: "De Ligt will return this season.

"Ayden [Heaven] will be out for this game. He has a small issue in the same spot. Contact with a team-mate.

"[Jonny] Evans returned to training but he's not available for this game.

"Amad is not ready for this month but we hope to have Amad for this season."