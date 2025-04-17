Man Utd 5-4 Lyon (agg 7-6): Ruben Amorim invokes spirit of 1999 after incredible Europa League comeback

Ruben Amorim says he never lost hope in a Manchester United comeback against Lyon after being inspired by watching back the famous 1999 Champions League final win ahead of the Europa League quarter-final second leg.

United produced a turnaround to rival any other in the club's history in extra-time against Lyon, overturning a two-goal deficit within the space of six extra-time minutes, the last two goals by Kobbie Mainoo and Harry Maguire coming in the 120th and 121st minute.

More remarkably, this followed an almighty capitulation, which saw United throw away a two-goal lead to a Lyon side that were down to 10 players for two of their four goals after the harsh dismissal of Corentin Tolisso.

But somehow, just as Teddy Sheringham and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer did against Bayern Munich in the Nou Camp in 1999, United found a way.

"I was watching the 1999 [Champions League final] commentary for inspiration," Amorim told TNT Sports. "The team were tired. At 4-2, you think it is over, but here it is never over. Here everything is possible."

Amorim added: "This is one type of moment that can change a lot of things. Sometimes we just look at the tactical and physical aspect. But these moments can change a lot in the players' minds."

The unlikely comeback in pictures

Image: Bruno Fernandes scored from the penalty spot in the 114th minute to give Man Utd hope but they still trailed 4-3

Image: Kobbie Mainoo curled home an equaliser for Man Utd to make it 4-4 on the night in the 120th minute

Image: Old Trafford was left stunned by the late comeback in extra-time

Image: Harry Maguire scored a 121st-minute winner against Lyon to spark wild celebrations at Old Trafford

Image: Andre Onana lifts up Ruben Amorim in celebration at Harry Maguire's late winner

Amorim: All focus on Europa League now

Amorim has endured a dismal time at Old Trafford since being appointed mid-season from Sporting, but he is hoping this moment can prove to be a catalyst to salvage something from the campaign.

The United boss says the Premier League, in which his side are 14th with six games to go, will now take a backseat with all attentions on the Europa League and semi-final opponents Athletic Club.

"We need to be really focused on the Europa League and take a risk with the kids in the league. Fans have to understand that we have to focus on the Europa League," said Amorim.

Asked if there is belief United can win the Europa League, he said: "Yes, you can see it in the stadium. We need luck with injuries. It is going to be tough.

"It is a special moment. We know we are underperforming and deserve all the critics. But we still have time to make something special of this season."

Fans had already left the ground before Bruno Fernandes kick-started the comeback with his 114th-minute penalty, while others flooded back to their seats just in time to catch last-gasp goals from Mainoo and Maguire.

"I feel for the people that had to leave when it was 4-2 [to Lyon] because of the traffic. They will be gutted!" added Amorim.

"The sound in the stadium for Kobbie Mainoo and Harry Maguire's goals was the best sound I have ever [heard].

"A lot of people want to keep shirts, I just want to keep that sound. It is the best sound in the world."

Analysis: Man Utd prove again they never stop...

Sky Sports' Adam Bate at Old Trafford:

Where do you rank that? It is one of the most astonishing matches. United led by two but were two behind with hope all but extinguished before a hat-trick of late goals completed an Old Trafford comeback befitting of the best times at this great club.

United displayed an evocative tifo in front of the Sir Alex Ferguson Stand before kick-off with their five captains to have lifted a European trophy upon it. The words on that tifo? Never. Gonna. Stop. It is part of the folklore at United, the stories they tell.

Add this to the tales to be passed down the generations. This is not 1999, not the Camp Nou, not even the Champions League. But even that win was from only one down. This was the first game in major European football history to feature five goals in extra-time.

The finale was stirring, all that will, and should, be remembered. But, of course, there were downs as well as ups because two of them were scored by Lyon. How did United lose control of the game midway through normal time? And then fall behind against 10?

It was an exercise in self-destruction at that point, supporters watching in a different kind of disbelief at the capitulation they were witnessing. But then came the twist. United kept going. The pressure suddenly shifted. Key players showed their mettle.

Casemiro won a penalty and set up the next two. The teenage Mainoo, with a swivel of those hips, showed that he continues to have a penchant for the big moments. And Maguire. It had to be Maguire. The most chaotic win of them all. Never. Gonna. Stop.