Joe Thompson: Former Rochdale midfielder dies aged 36 after third cancer diagnosis

Thompson was diagnosed with cancer for a third time in 2024 having previously beaten it in 2014 and 2017; Rochdale said the 36-year-old "passed away peacefully at home on Thursday"

Former Rochdale midfielder Joe Thompson has died at the age of 36.

Thompson was diagnosed with cancer for a third time in April last year.

He confirmed he had stage four lymphoma - a form of blood cancer - which had spread to his lungs.

His former club Rochdale announced the news on their official website on Friday morning.

"Rochdale Football Club is devastated to learn of the passing of Joe Thompson," a statement read.

"Joe, who had been bravely battling cancer for a third time, passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, with his family by his side.

"Known by those close to Rochdale as 'Joey T', he made over 200 appearances for his local team, representing the badge with pride.

"We first knew Joe primarily as a talented footballer, but we would soon grow to adore his loving, infectious personality.

"He faced every battle head-on, both on and off the pitch. His journey and indomitable spirit have been an inspiration for everyone who has been touched by his story.

"Above all of that, Joe was a loving husband to Chantelle and an incredible father to Thailula and Athena Rae.

"Our thoughts are with Joe's family and friends at this incredibly sad time."

Thompson played his final match as a professional on August 4 2018, when the Dale beat Burton 2-1.

But after "pushing his body to the limit" Thompson was forced to hang up his boots in 2019, having only been able to play one game all season.

He made 225 professional appearances during his career, mostly at Rochdale, but also had stints at Tranmere, Carlisle and Manchester United's youth academy.