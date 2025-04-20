 Skip to content

Premier League Predictions, odds and best bets: PL Predictions: Faltering Nottingham Forest to lose at Spurs

Watch Tottenham vs Nottingham Forest live on Sky Sports on Monday Night Football (8pm kick-off)

Lewis Jones

Football Journalist

Monday 21 April 2025 07:27, UK

Premier League predictions

After landing his best bet treble at 14/1 on Saturday, our betting expert Jones Knows casts his eye on the huge Monday Night Football clash.

Tottenham vs Nottingham Forest, Monday 8pm, live on Sky Sports

Tottenham Hotspur vs Nottingham Forest

This looks a fantastic match-up when it comes to the Tottenham corners line.

Only Arsenal are averaging more corners won at home than Spurs' per 90 haul of 7.69 in the Premier League. Those corner-winning situations only increase when Destiny Udogie and Pedro Porro play as full-backs with their direct play seeing them get to the by-line to force crosses that deflect behind for a corner.

Those types of attacks will be on throughout this game against a Forest team that defend deep and soak up pressure. They have conceded 6.44 corners per game in the Premier League - the third most of any team. Spurs to win six or more corners at Evens with Sky Bet looks a play.

SCORE PREDICTION: 2-1

Jones Knows' best bets...

  • 1pt treble on Brentford to win ✅, under 2.5 goals in Palace vs Bournemouth ✅ & Joelinton to be carded ✅ (14/1 with Sky Bet) ✅
Jones Knows' Profit & Loss record 24/25

Best Bet singles (1 unit) Best Bet multiples Total P+L
Matchday One -2.10 -1 -3.10
Matchday Two +1 -1 -3.10
Matchday Three -3.00 -1 -7.10
Matchday Four +3.90 +11 +7.80
Matchday Five -2 -1 +4.80
Matchday Six -1 -1 +2.80
Matchday Seven 0 -1 +1.80
Matchday Eight -3 0 -2.80
Matchday Nine +1 0 -1.80
Matchday 10 +2.38 -1 -0.42
Matchday 11 +1.4 +5 +5.98
Matchday 12 0 -1 +4.98
Matchday 13 -2 -0.5 +2.48
Matchday 14 0 -1 +1.48
Matchday 15 -1 -1 -0.52
Matchday 16 -1 -1 -2.52
Matchday 17 +2 -1 -1.52
Matchday 18 -1 -1 -3.52
Matchday 19 +3.5 -1 -1.02
Matchday 20 +3 -1 +0.98
Matchday 21 +1 0 +1.98
Matchday 22 -2 0 -0.02
Matchday 23 -3 0 -3.02
FA Cup fourth round -1 0 -4.02
Matchday 24 -2 -1 -7.02
Matchday 25 0 -1 -8.02
Matchday 26 -2 0 -10.02
Matchday 27 -0.25 -1 -11.27
Matchday 28 0 -1 -12.27
FA Cup QF's +3 -0.5 -9.77
Matchday 29 +1.3 +3.5 -4.97
Matchday 30 -1 0 -5.97
Matchday 31 0 0 -5.97

