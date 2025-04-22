WSL news: Arsenal defender Lotte Wubben-Moy signs new contract

England international Lotte Wubben-Moy has signed a new contract with Arsenal.

Arsenal academy graduate Wubben-Moy has made 143 senior appearances for the north London club, scoring 10 goals.

Wubben-Moy has won the FA Cup and three League Cups across two spells with Arsenal, and was voted as the club's 2023/24 player of the season following an outstanding campaign.

"I feel a huge amount of pride, excitement and optimism to once again put pen to paper at this special football club," Wubben-Moy said.

"Arsenal is the club I want to win with and I feel this new contract comes at a time in my career where my ambitions are matched by my abilities on the pitch. I'm determined to make this next chapter count."

Arsenal head coach Renee Slegers said: "We're so happy that Lotte has signed a new contract.

"Lotte is a top defender who has shown significant progression in recent years, and will continue to play an important role as we pursue our shared goal of competing for the highest honours in the game."

Arsenal director of women's football Clare Wheatley said: "We're very proud of Lotte's journey from our academy to our first team, through to this new contract here with us.

"Lotte is a wonderful role model for all young players - an example of how hard work, strong values and determination are the platform for success.

"We know that she will continue to give all of herself to Arsenal Football Club, on the pitch and of course in her consistent support of our wider community."

Image: Lotte Wubben-Moy in action for England

Wubben-Moy has won 13 England caps and was part of the Lionesses squads that won the 2022 Women's Euros and reached the Women's World Cup Final in 2023.

The 26-year-old was also honoured with the Charlton Award in July 2024 for her impact on developing the future of football.