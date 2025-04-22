Matheus Cunha transfer: Man Utd given encouragement Wolves forward keen to join this summer

Matheus Cunha has given Manchester United positive indications that he is interested in joining them from Wolves, despite competition to trigger his £62.5m release clause.

As underlined by Sky Sports News last week, the 25-year-old ranks high among United's targets to fortify Ruben Amorim's attack.

Cunha's explosiveness as a No 10 in the same system Amorim uses, aligned with his ability to operate anywhere across the forward line, makes him very attractive to a side desperate for goals, creativity, and dynamism in ball progression.

He has been filed as a player that could instantly improve United, and his experience in different leagues and countries - Brazil, Switzerland, Germany, Spain and England - points to having the strength of character to adapt and thrive in contrasting conditions.

The 25-year-old's loss of emotional control, which has led to suspensions, has been viewed as an anomaly rather than the norm during his career. There is a view he can learn to channel that fiery side to further improve his game.

Cunha is one of a number of attacking options United are considering this summer with Victor Osimhen and Liam Delap also among those featuring in their thinking.

The forward, signed from Atletico Madrid in 2022 for a fee of around £34m, has registered 26 goals and 11 assists in 60 Premier League games.