Chelsea: Sonia Bompastor unsure if Sam Kerr will return from ACL injury this season

Sam Kerr will not feature for Chelsea in their two fixtures this week and boss Sonia Bompastor is not sure if the striker will play again this season.

Kerr is recovering from an ACL injury she sustained during a warm-weather training camp in January 2024.

The 31-year-old was included in Chelsea's squad for the Champions League knockout stage and was also part of Australia's squad at the most recent international break, but she has not played since December 2023.

Ahead of facing Crystal Palace in the Women's Super League on Wednesday evening, Bompastor said: "I'm not in a position to give any timeframe on her return but she won't be involved in the games this week.

"Sam is progressing in her rehab but I don't have enough elements to say we will see her this season. Hopefully yes but it's difficult for me to say."

Chelsea host Barcelona in the second leg of their Champions League semi-final on Sunday, aiming to overturn a three-goal deficit following their 4-1 defeat in Spain.

Image: Kerr has scored 99 goals for Chelsea

Kerr signed for the Blues in 2019 and has gone on to score 99 goals in 128 matches.

Chelsea can extend their lead at the top of the Women's Super League to six points with a win over Palace.

Wednesday April 23: Chelsea vs Crystal Palace - Women's Super League, 7.15pm kick-off

Sunday April 27: Chelsea vs Barcelona - Women's Champions League semi-final second leg, kick-off 2pm

Wednesday April 30: Man Utd vs Chelsea - Women's Super League, 8.15pm kick-off

Sunday May 4: Tottenham vs Chelsea - Women's Super League, 2.15pm kick-off

Saturday May 10: Chelsea vs Liverpool - Women's Super League, 12.30pm kick-off

Sunday May 18: Chelsea vs Man Utd - Women's FA Cup, 1.30pm kick-off