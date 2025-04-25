Kevin De Bruyne: How do Manchester City and Pep Guardiola replace departing midfielder?

How do you replace the Premier League's ultimate playmaker? It is a rhetorical question, but one that Pep Guardiola and Manchester City have to tackle this summer with Kevin De Bruyne leaving the club.

De Bruyne's unrivalled minutes per-assist ratio in Premier League history is remarkable.

Yet, his output has noticeably declined over the past two seasons, with three goals and seven assists this campaign - his second-worst for Man City, surpassed only by the 2018/19 season when he missed much of the campaign, not starting a Premier League match until Boxing Day.

This likely influenced the senior management's decision to plan beyond him. However, replacing one of the Premier League's all-time greats remains an enormous challenge.

Can Foden step up in De Bruyne's absence?

Looking back at last season might reveal a potential successor to assume the Belgium international's attacking responsibilities.

Comparing De Bruyne's heatmap from his standout 2019/20 Premier League season, which saw him score 13 goals and provide 20 assists, to Phil Foden's during his PFA Player of the Season last year reveals striking similarities in their positioning, with both favouring the right wing.

However, Foden leans more towards goalscoring, never exceeding eight assists in a Premier League season.

Moreover, their assist styles differ significantly: Foden excels at short, sharp passes, while De Bruyne is celebrated for his pinpoint crosses that often unlock defences from wider areas.

Is Marmoush the answer?

January signing Omar Marmoush could also step up, having delivered nine assists in the Bundesliga for Eintracht Frankfurt this season.

Even without the injured Erling Haaland, he has primarily operated off the left flank for Man City.

There is speculation around summer moves for Bayer Leverkusen's Florian Wirtz and RB Leipzig's Xavi Simons, who both favour the left, which suggests that the versatile Marmoush might be poised to adapt and take over De Bruyne's role.

Will City sign a De Bruyne replacement?

Jamie Carragher and Thierry Henry take a look at some of Kevin De Bruyne's assists and heap praise on the midfielder

According to Fbref's scouting feature, players most similar to De Bruyne, based on various metrics, include Paulo Dybala, Heung-Min Son, and Cole Palmer.

Wirtz and Foden rank seventh and ninth, respectively, with Barcelona's Raphinha and Real Betis' Isco also in the top 10.

Whichever direction City choose to go in, the season's conclusion promises to be fascinating, as numerous players audition for one of football's most scrutinised roles.