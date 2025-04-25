 Skip to content
Analysis

Kevin De Bruyne: How do Manchester City and Pep Guardiola replace departing midfielder?

Kevin De Bruyne leaving Manchester City at the end of season; Sky Sports looks at how Pep Guardiola's side can replace the outgoing influential midfielder; could Phil Foden or Omar Marmoush step up? Or will City make a new signing following links to Florian Wirtz and Xavi Simons?

By Jayant Ganju, Football Statistician

Friday 25 April 2025 07:59, UK

Kevin De Bruyne celebrates scoring Man City's first goal of the game
Image: Kevin De Bruyne is leaving Manchester City at the end of the season

How do you replace the Premier League's ultimate playmaker? It is a rhetorical question, but one that Pep Guardiola and Manchester City have to tackle this summer with Kevin De Bruyne leaving the club.

De Bruyne's unrivalled minutes per-assist ratio in Premier League history is remarkable.

Yet, his output has noticeably declined over the past two seasons, with three goals and seven assists this campaign - his second-worst for Man City, surpassed only by the 2018/19 season when he missed much of the campaign, not starting a Premier League match until Boxing Day.

This likely influenced the senior management's decision to plan beyond him. However, replacing one of the Premier League's all-time greats remains an enormous challenge.

Can Foden step up in De Bruyne's absence?

Looking back at last season might reveal a potential successor to assume the Belgium international's attacking responsibilities.

Comparing De Bruyne's heatmap from his standout 2019/20 Premier League season, which saw him score 13 goals and provide 20 assists, to Phil Foden's during his PFA Player of the Season last year reveals striking similarities in their positioning, with both favouring the right wing.

KDB vs Foden

However, Foden leans more towards goalscoring, never exceeding eight assists in a Premier League season.

Moreover, their assist styles differ significantly: Foden excels at short, sharp passes, while De Bruyne is celebrated for his pinpoint crosses that often unlock defences from wider areas.

Assist map for Kevin De Bruyne and Phil Foden

Is Marmoush the answer?

January signing Omar Marmoush could also step up, having delivered nine assists in the Bundesliga for Eintracht Frankfurt this season.

Even without the injured Erling Haaland, he has primarily operated off the left flank for Man City.

Omar Marmoush

There is speculation around summer moves for Bayer Leverkusen's Florian Wirtz and RB Leipzig's Xavi Simons, who both favour the left, which suggests that the versatile Marmoush might be poised to adapt and take over De Bruyne's role.

Will City sign a De Bruyne replacement?

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

Jamie Carragher and Thierry Henry take a look at some of Kevin De Bruyne’s assists and heap praise on the midfielder

According to Fbref's scouting feature, players most similar to De Bruyne, based on various metrics, include Paulo Dybala, Heung-Min Son, and Cole Palmer.

Wirtz and Foden rank seventh and ninth, respectively, with Barcelona's Raphinha and Real Betis' Isco also in the top 10.

Whichever direction City choose to go in, the season's conclusion promises to be fascinating, as numerous players audition for one of football's most scrutinised roles.

