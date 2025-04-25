Real Madrid referee row: Club dismiss 'unacceptable' comments after referee's tearful interview before Copa del Rey final

Real Madrid have dismissed 'unacceptable' comments made by officials following a tearful interview from the referee set to take charge of Saturday's Copa del Rey final.

Ricardo de Burgos Bengoetxea, who will officiate the cup final between Real Madrid and Barcelona, broke down in tears during a press conference on Friday after being asked about Real Madrid TV videos attacking referees.

Real Madrid TV suggested Barcelona win more matches with Burgos Bengoetxea as the referee than Real Madrid.

Reports in Spain suggest Real may even boycott the match.

Image: Ricardo de Burgos Bengoetxea is set to referee Saturday's Copa del Rey final between Real Madrid and Barcelona

It is the latest development in an ongoing feud between Spanish officials and Real, who cancelled their pre-final media duties on Friday following Bengoetxea's interview.

Earlier this season Real lodged a letter of complaint against the Spanish league's referees, prompting LaLiga president Javier Tebas to accuse the club of "losing their minds".

Concerns about abuse directed at referees prompted the RFEF to issue a statement in February after Jose Munuera Montero was the subject of a backlash after sending off Real Madrid's Jude Bellingham.

Emotional Bengoetxea hits back at Madrid TV video

A tearful Bengoetxea said: "Look, we are talking a lot about Real Madrid TV videos and it is truth that it is a lot of media attention about it, but I am going to give you a few samples of things that are happening to colleagues and then you give me your opinion about it.

"When your child goes to school and is told their father is a thief by other kids, that's really tough.

"All I'm trying to do is educate my son, so he knows his father is honest, especially honest, but that also makes mistakes like any other person, and that's really tough and I won't wish that to anybody.

"But the day I retire I want my son to feel proud about what his father did and refereeing and its values. Everything that we are going through not just in professional football, that's affecting our families, but also in the grassroots football.

"So, it is time for everyone to reflect what we want to do and what we want to achieve in sport and in football. OK? I just wanted you to know about it."

Later on Friday, the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) posted on social media: "Real Madrid CF has informed the RFEF that it will not hold the press conference or the official training session prior to the Copa del Rey final scheduled for today at La Cartuja stadium in Seville."

The VAR for Saturday's final, Pablo Gonzalez Fuertes, had earlier said that officials will soon take action due to the continuous pressure they face.

"We are going to start taking real action, we are not going to continue to allow what is happening," he said.

"In a few days you all will see. We are going to make history and we are not going to continue to put up with what we are putting up with. A strike? You will have news from us soon."

Real Madrid call on RFEF to 'act accordingly'

In response to the comments, a Real Madrid statement read: "Real Madrid CF considers the public statements made today by the referees designated for the Copa del Rey final, scheduled to be held tomorrow, April 26, 2025, to be unacceptable.

"These protests, which have surprisingly focused attention on videos from a media outlet protected by freedom of expression, such as Real Madrid TV, deliberately carried out 24 hours earlier against one of the final's participants, demonstrate, once again, the clear and manifest animosity and hostility of these referees toward Real Madrid.

"Even more surprising statements, in a threatening tone, alluding to the referees' unity, were used to announce alleged measures or actions that fall far short of the principles of fairness, objectivity, and impartiality that should prevail just hours before a football event that captures the attention of hundreds of millions of people around the world.

"Given the seriousness of what happened, Real Madrid hopes that those responsible for the RFEF and the refereeing body will act accordingly, adopting the necessary measures to defend the prestige of the institutions they represent."

Image: Real Madrid's Jude Bellingham protests to the referee after being shown a red card against Osasuna

Real's feud with Spanish referees reached a new level following Bellingham's sending off in February.

Earlier that month, Real Madrid wrote a formal letter to the RFEF after a 1-0 defeat by Espanyol, with the winner scored by Carlos Romero - who Real felt should have already been sent off for a late challenge on Kylian Mbappe.

The club was also left incensed by a VAR-awarded penalty given to arch-rivals Atletico Madrid which saw the Madrid derby end in a 1-1 draw a week later.