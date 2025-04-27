Arsenal reach Women's Champions League final: Renee Slegers and Leah Williamson hail 'special' win for Kim Little

Renee Slegers and Leah Williamson hailed Arsenal's 4-1 victory over Lyon to reach the Women's Champions League final as "special" for captain Kim Little.

Arsenal overcame a one-goal deficit to earn a remarkable 5-3 aggregate win with one of the greatest performances from an English side in a European competition.

The tie was level after five minutes via a Christiane Endler own goal. Mariona Caldentey put Arsenal in front with a stunning strike in first-half stoppage time, before Alessia Russo and Caitlin Foord punished errors to leave Slegers purring.

"We talk about the Arsenal way and what that looks like, and it's important for us because that's the football we believe in," she said. "It's always hard to deliver your product every single day and every single game, but the total picture of what we did today against top opposition in a high-pressure moment is unbelievable from the players.

"The biggest key for us was how calm we were through all phases of the game. There's so much work put into this game from the whole team. I'm so happy, I'm delighted for everyone who is a part of this."

Image: Arsenal celebrate their opening goal

'Little is worthy of seven or eight WCL titles'

But it was an outstanding performance from midfielder Little, who was visibly emotional at the full-time whistle at reaching her first Champions League final at the age of 34, that delighted both Slegers and defender Leah Williamson.

"It was such a special moment for Kim," said Slegers. "She's been part of the club for so long, if you see how she invests and how hard she works, all the players see it and feel it. The way she performs, it's incredible."

Williamson told Sky Sports: "Kim Little is an unbelievable footballer that goes under the radar all the time. Unfortunately, the international stage didn't provide her with any of these incredible opportunities, but she's a player worthy of seven or eight Champions League titles.

"I'm very proud that the team did that for her today and the way that she led us. That's what's making me happy in the celebrations."

Image: Arsenal's Chloe Kelly and Arsenal coach Renee Slegers at full-time

Little first joined the club in 2008 and will equal Emma Byrne's club record for Champions League appearances should she play in the final.

"It's really special," Little told Sky Sports. "I think you can see that at the end of the game. Sometimes you just go day-to-day and you put in all the hard work, and then a moment like this comes and it just feels pretty special.

"We work together day in and day out with Leah especially, and obviously all the girls. We see what each other put into it and we've obviously got special bonds in that way. It's going to be pretty special to share those moments and especially with someone like Leah."

'We need to celebrate these special moments'

Slegers also deserves credit for recovering Arsenal's season following Jonas Eidevall's departure early in the season but she was quick to turn the attention to her squad.

"I don't think about it in that way. I'm so proud of the whole team and so happy for everyone that we achieved this. It's a team performance. I don't take myself out of what the team is doing. I'm a part of the team," she said.

"This is, of course, the big games and the final stages we've been playing these last couple of months, but there's so much work that has been done before.

"We had to qualify for the Champions League early in the season but then also all the work that the club has done through many years to get us into this position, that we're so good as an organisation to be able to compete on this high level."

Arsenal will face Barcelona, who dismantled Chelsea 8-2 on aggregate, in the final on May 24 - although Slegers is only focusing on Wednesday's Women's Super League fixture against Aston Villa.

"We really look forward to the final because it's euphoria on the pitch, because it's such a special moment, but then 30 minutes after it's like Aston Villa is the next one and we want to perform in that one," she added.

"So we are so happy and we need to celebrate these special moments - and we do - but we're also very humble and we need to get ready for the next one."

Analysis: Arsenal have matured mighty quick

Image: Arsenal's Alessia Russo scores the third against Lyon

Sky Sports' Laura Hunter:

Arsenal have learnt a lot in eight days. The home and away legs of this tie were chalk and cheese.

Renee Slegers was defiant after last weekend's 2-1 loss at the Emirates, emphasising the belief in camp remained strong, but it was hard to detect much conviction. On the pitch Arsenal were passive, overawed by the might of a team who have conquered Europe eight times before.

But all that changed in France. The Gunners ditched their underdog attitude and went out bold and beaming, as if they belonged, as if they deserved to be there.

Not many would have predicted this outcome following Arsenal's underwhelming start to the season. The turnaround since Slegers took charge back in October has been remarkable. And now they find themselves in a European final for the first time since they won the competition back in 2007.

Slegers' success has been rooted in harmonising and unifying Arsenal's supremely talented squad. Her style has been an instrumental accessory. And even if they can't get past Barcelona in Lisbon - not many can - the real triumph is getting there in the first place.