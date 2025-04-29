Women's Championship: Birmingham City and London City Lionesses title decider to be shown live on Sky Sports

Sunday's Barclays Women's Championship title decider between Birmingham City and London City Lionesses will be shown live on Sky Sports.

The final-day fixture will mark the first live game from the women's second-tier to be broadcast by the UK's leading investor in women's sport.

The match on Sky Sports will be covered by six cameras capturing every moment of an exciting season finale. Coverage begins at 2:10pm on Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports+, with kick-off at 2:15pm, 15 minutes later than originally scheduled to follow the WSL Manchester derby as part of a women's football double-header on Sky Sports.

With a place in the Barclays Women's Super League on the line, London City Lionesses are in pole position heading into the final day of the campaign, sitting two points clear of Birmingham City in second - 42 points to 40.

The Blues, however, know that victory over Jocelyn Precheur's side will see them return to the top flight of women's football in England for the first time since 2022, while a win or draw for the Lionesses will result in their first foray into the WSL.

Additionally, supporters will be able to watch on the Barclays Women's Championship YouTube channel.

Sky's new five-year deal with the Women's Professional League Ltd kicks off from the 2025/26 season, broadcasting 118 matches from the Women's Super League, up more than three times the number of games currently, with 78 fixtures shown exclusively.