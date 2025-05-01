Ange Postecoglou: Tottenham boss praises the support his team received from fanbase vs Bodo/Glimt despite 'tough' season

Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou has praised the reception the home crowd gave his team during the first leg of the Europa League semi-final against Bodo/Glimt despite the "tough season" they have endured.

Tottenham raced into a two-goal lead thanks to first-half efforts from Brennan Johnson and James Maddison, with the former scoring after just 38 seconds, before Dominic Solanke netted from the penalty spot to make it three.

Postecoglou's squad looked to be cruising to victory until Ulrik Saltnes' effort deflected in off midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur to hand the Norgwegian side a lifeline in the tie ahead of the second leg on May 8.

Despite the late goal taking a degree of gloss off the win, Postecoglou praised the supporters for the "buzz" they created that willed his team over the line, just four days after a resounding 5-1 defeat to Liverpool.

"I thought our supporters were outstanding tonight, from the moment we walked out, and I think they added the energy to the team," he said after the game.

"Even us scoring an early goal came from the fact that as soon as the boys walked out, there was a buzz in the stadium - and that's a credit to our fans.

Image: Dominic Solanke celebrates after scoring from the penalty spot against Bodo/Glimt

"We've obviously had a tough season, but the European nights this year have still been pretty special and they played their part tonight, a massive role in us performing in the way we needed to."

Spurs will now be tasked with keeping their advantage intact when the two sides meet again in Norway on May 8, although Postecoglou has insisted the scoreline does not reflect the true dominance his team showed on the evening.

He added: "Obviously they scored the goal late, which doesn't I think reflect our dominance in the game, but if we repeat that performance next week it'll be enough for us to get through.

"Yeah, I think it puts us in a good position. I thought the players were outstanding today, I thought our performance was everything it needed to be, really well organised and disciplined defensively and really calm going forward and created good opportunities for ourselves.

Image: James Maddison celebrates scoring Tottenham's second goal against Bodo/Glimt

Tottenham head to the Aspmyra Stadion, situated just north of the Arctic Circle, next Thursday and it is an artificial pitch that will be awaiting them to add to the adverse conditions they may face in Bodo.

When asked about the surface potentially playing its part in how the tie is decided, Postecoglou added: "It's a game of football.

"I've been there and played there. If we are as organised as we were today, it won't matter what the surface is. We will be difficult to stop."