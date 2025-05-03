Premier League Predictions, odds and best bets: Liverpool to show Chelsea why they're champions

Our betting expert Jones Knows unleashes his insight and angles across the Premier League and thinks Liverpool are a juicy price to beat Chelsea.

Brentford vs Manchester United, Sunday 2pm

It's always worth keeping the player shots lines on your mind against Brentford as their style of play does tend to a high volume of shots conceded. Only Southampton have faced more shots this season than the Bees (588).

This brings forward the case to back Manuel Ugarte to have two or more shots at 9/4 with Sky Bet.

Not known for his shots volume, the midfielder has come to life in that regard under Ruben Amorim, averaging 1.9 shots per 90 across his last 13 appearances. Those backing his two or more shots line have copped a return on six of those occasions.

SCORE PREDICTION: 2-1

West Ham vs Tottenham, Sunday 2pm

If the Tottenham that showed up in midweek against Bodo/Glimt does so again - a team full of aggression, creative spark and defensive focus - then West Ham are here for the taking.

However, it's likely that we're going to see the Spurs side that have taken just 16 points away from home this season in the Premier League, losing 10 times. It wouldn't surprise me to see any of three match outcomes here. Great help, I know.

Image: Dominic Solanke celebrates after scoring from the penalty for Spurs on Thursday

A better angle is in the Tottenham player fouls market where Ben Davies stands out at 7/4 with Sky Bet to make two or more fouls.

West Ham's tricky trio of Jarrod Bowen, Mohamed Kudus and Lucas Paqueta are foul drawing kings.

The last 33 centre backs to have played against West Ham under Graham Potter have made 38 fouls between them with 25 of those 33 making at least one foul. Davies is showing clear signs of decline, making five fouls in his last four starts and is likely to be exposed at some point.

SCORE PREDICTION: 2-2

Brighton vs Newcastle, Sunday 2pm, live on Sky Sports

Brighton remain a team to fade, especially against such a relentless and well coached side like Newcastle with a goal in their sights. The Seagulls have conceded at least twice in each of their last six Premier League games and shipped 24 goals in their last 11 league encounters.

These poor returns certainly marry up with my opinion that Fabian Hurzeler is struggling to get the best out of this talented squad.

Newcastle have scored two or more goals in six of their last seven matches and sometimes the obvious bet is the best bet.

Therefore, Alexander Isak to score in a Newcastle win looks a great bet to attack at 9/4 with Sky Bet.

SCORE PREDICTION: 1-3 | JONES KNOWS' BEST BET: Alexander Isak to score in a Newcastle win (9/4 with Sky Bet)

Chelsea vs Liverpool, Sunday 4.30pm, live on Sky Sports

This time of year always brings about big decisions for punters - which teams are overpriced based on a perceived lack of motivation? If Liverpool were going for the title there would be no way you'd be getting 21/10 with Sky Bet on an away win. But the 'week on the beers' theory is certainly affecting their price - wrongly in my opinion, so Liverpool have to be the bet.

Also, Mohamed Salah is a man completely motivated by numbers and breaking records.

He is just two goals away from breaking the record for goal involvements for the season currently held jointly held by Andy Cole and Alan Shearer (47). The Egyptian looks a fine bet to add to his tally of 28 goals and 18 assists by grabbing another goal involvement in a win for Arne Slot's machine team. Salah to score or assist and Liverpool to win can be combined through the BuildABet function to generate an 11/4 shot with Sky Bet.

SCORE PREDICTION: 1-2

Crystal Palace vs Nottingham Forest, Monday 8pm, live on Sky Sports

Nottingham Forest's season has been built around the magnificent trio of Nikola Milenkovic, Murillo and Matz Sels.

But just like when forwards lose their form in front of goal that in turn affects the output of a team, the same can happen in defence and that's occurring with Forest. Mistakes are now being made at key moments in matches and Forest's defensive numbers are now that of a mid-table team.

Across their last 12 Premier League matches their expected goals against process is working at 1.77 per 90 - only Leicester, Ipswich and Southampton have a worse defensive process.

This is seriously worrying for Forest and their hopes of Champions League.

And it makes them impossible to fancy up against such a dangerous and powerful Crystal Palace attack, where Eberechi Eze is sparkling once again. He is 4/1 with Sky Bet to score for a third game in a row. That's generous.

Image: Crystal Palace's Eberechi Eze is 4/1 to score vs Nottingham Forest

SCORE PREDICTION: 3-1 | JONES KNOWS' BEST BET: Eberechi Eze to score (4/1 with Sky Bet)

Jones Knows' best bets...

1pt on Alexander Isak to score & Newcastle to win (9/4 with Sky Bet)

1pt on Eberechi Eze to score vs Nottingham Forest (4/1 with Sky Bet)

P+L = +7.97