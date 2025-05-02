Luis Diaz: Liverpool forward to open contract extension talks at end of season

Luis Diaz will hold talks with Liverpool at the end of the season about extending his contract.

The Colombian forward celebrated his 100th Premier League appearance last Sunday by scoring Liverpool's opening goal as they came from behind to beat Tottenham Hotspur 5-1 and claim a 20th title at Anfield.

Diaz has two years left on his contract and his representatives are set to discuss new terms with Liverpool this summer.

Barcelona have a long-standing interest in the 28-year-old and he has been linked with a lucrative move to the Saudi Pro League.

Chelsea

Liverpool Sunday 4th May 4:00pm Kick off 4:30pm

This season's title is the 14th major trophy Diaz has won in his career. He scored 14 times as Liverpool won the Premier League for the first time since 2019-20, and only Mohamed Salah created more chances than him.

Diaz moved to Liverpool from Porto in January 2022 for an initial fee of £37m. In four seasons at Anfield he has won the title, the FA Cup and two League Cups.

He won two league titles and two Portuguese Cups at Porto and he has won every domestic trophy in Colombia.

Liverpool have learned tough lesson

Sky Sports' Laura Hunter:

Liverpool are obviously keen to avoid another protracted transfer saga after what happened this season. Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk have been tied down but it looks like Trent Alexander-Arnold will be the one that gets away. Lesson learned.

Talk over the trio's futures, as three of the club's most prized assets, threatened to make more headlines than Liverpool's Premier League title triumph at one point. Had Salah and Van Dijk not signed it probably would have.

There are obvious merits to keeping Diaz. A versatile forward, who can play anywhere across a fluid frontline, and chips in with 17 goal contributions from 26 league starts is worthy of a new deal, not least to warn off potential suitors.

The 28-year-old is clearly not a No 9, despite spending the majority of this season as a makeshift central striker. Arne Slot knows that. Liverpool chiefs will be scouring the market in the coming months for someone who is better suited to that role - locking Diaz down makes good business sense, though. It'll be interesting to see who joins him at Anfield this summer.

Carra divided on Diaz future

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Sky Sports Pundit is unsure on whether Liverpool should sign winger Luis Diaz to a new contract

Sky Sports' Jamie Carragher:

"It's an interesting one, where I think you could flip a coin with some people saying they'd love him to sign a new contract and some say it might be the time where you get good money for him because he's at a good age.

"I think Luis Diaz been one of the best left-wingers in the Premier League this season. I don't think he's quite Sadio Mane, so I think Liverpool supporters are actually still thinking we haven't quite replaced Mane, but how many of them is there about?

"If I'm being honest, for the majority of this season up until Christmas, I was thinking you sell Diaz in the summer.

"The way he's played and the way Liverpool's front line might change and with the fact that he can play through the middle in the manager's eyes, he's now going to stay and I think it might be other players who move on in the front line rather than Diaz."