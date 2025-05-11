Ruben Amorim: 'Embarrassed' head coach says Man Utd are losing the feeling of being a massive club

Ruben Amorim insists Man Utd are "losing the feeling of being a massive club" after admitting to being “embarrassed” about his side's lack of urgency amid their Premier League struggles.

United returned to earth with a bump three days after reaching the Europa League final as fellow strugglers West Ham secured their first Premier League win at Old Trafford since 2007.

Tomas Soucek and Jarrod Bowen scored in a 2-0 triumph that meant United have now lost an eye-watering 17 top-flight matches this term, with nine of them coming on home turf.

Their latest meek performance infuriated Amorim, who says there is a "lack of urgency in everything we do" and a worrying mentality at a club sitting 16th in the standings.

"For me the biggest concern is that feeling that 'it's OK', and 'we cannot change our position so much so it's OK'," the United boss said.

"That is the biggest problem in our club in this moment because we are losing the feeling of we are a massive club and it's the end of the world to lose a game at home. I think that is the biggest concern in our club."

Amorim said it is "the most dangerous feeling that you have in a big club" - one that is without a league title since Sir Alex Ferguson retired in 2013.

Asked how it feels to see his side in 16th with two matches to go, the United head coach said: "How a manager of Manchester United is supposed to feel in that position - embarrassed, and it's hard to accept.

"I think everybody has to think seriously about a lot of things here. Everybody is thinking about the final. The final is not an issue in this moment in our club.

"We have bigger things to think and we have to change a lot of things in the end of the season."

'United need to be brave in the summer'

Image: Ruben Amorim says Man Utd need to be brave this summer

Amorim then appeared to cast doubt over his own role at United he reiterated that United "need to change a lot of things during the summer" and acknowledged that could eventually lead to a change in the dugout, having overseen just six league wins since succeeding Erik ten Hag in November.

Asked how he changes the players' attitude given his struggles to do so, he said: "I don't know, and I don't want to talk about players. I'm talking about myself and the culture in the club and the culture in the team.

"I have that feeling, we need to change that and we need to be really strong in the summer and to be brave because we will not have a next season like this.

"If we start like this, or if the feeling is still here, we should give the space to different persons."

So poor have United been that he even suggested that Champions League qualification may be an issue.

"To be honest with you, I'm not concerned about the final," he said. "It's by far the smallest problem in our club. We need to change something that is deeper than this.

"We are showing that in the end of this season that playing Premier League and Champions League for us is the moon, so we need to know that.

"I'm not concerned about the final. They (the players) will be focused and I don't know what is best, if it's playing Champions League or not. So, let's think about Chelsea to improve a lot of things."

United fortunate not to be in relegation scrap

Image: Man Utd are in the Europa League final but suffered a 17th league defeat of the season against West Ham

Analysis from Sky Sports' Lewis Jones:

Man Utd deserve to be in a relegation scrap.

If you take the three relegated clubs out of the equation, Manchester United have won one of their last 17 Premier League games.

They are fortunate the gap between the Championship and top-flight is so great, otherwise they'd be genuinely flirting with a relegation fight with two Premier League games to go. If they lose both their remaining league games, they won't have even amassed 40 points this season - usually the standard bearer of what you need to stay up.

Apart from the flashy feet of Amad Diallo, who got 80 minutes under his belt down the right-flank, this was another dispiriting afternoon for the locals. West Ham carried the greater attacking threat, were more robust without the ball and were clinical with their finishing.

United have now failed to score in 14 Premier League games this season - only Southampton (15), Everton (15) and Leicester (16) have blanked more.

Yet this team are one win away from playing Champions League football next season. Someone make it make sense.