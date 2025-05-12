Manchester United: Ten more shocking stats for Ruben Amorim and his team as Premier League struggles continue

Manchester United slumped to yet another new low on Sunday with defeat at home to West Ham.

The result left United just two places above the relegation zone and Ruben Amorim questioning his own future at Old Trafford.

A glance at some of the unwanted records United have set this season may explain why...

It's officially Man Utd's worst Premier League season

Man Utd's defeat to West Ham leaves them on 39 points with two games to play.

Even if they were to win their final two matches, they can finish no higher than 13th. That's five places worse off than their previous lowest finish in the Premier League - eighth in 2023/24.

United's lowest-ever points tally for a Premier League season is 58 in 2021/22. United are now guaranteed to reduce that record by at least 13 points.

Rock bottom of the form table

Across the whole of the season things have been bad - but if the Premier League started six games ago, Man Utd would be going down.

Their form over that time ranks them joint bottom of the table along with relegated Southampton and Ipswich, who have also picked up two points and zero wins.

The Amorim effect?

Amorim had an immediate impact when he took over in his previous two jobs, at Braga and Sporting CP. Though he was only with the former for nine league games in 2019/20, he won eight of those and drew the other.

At Sporting, he took over a faltering side in mid-season but picked up six wins and three draws from the club's final 11 games, achieving almost two points per game.

He has made a change in Man Utd's results too - for the worse. Already starting from a low ebb and form which was bad enough to get Erik ten Hag sacked, United's points per game have dropped since Amorim walked through the door.

A ninth defeat at Old Trafford this season...

The loss to the Hammers also means United have suffered their joint-highest number of league defeats in a single season and their most since 1962/63.

Man Utd were already on their worst run of defeats in a Premier League season before Sunday's game, having previously lost 14 matches under Erik ten Hag last season.

Doctor Man Utd?

Move over, Tottenham Hotspur. There's a new doctor in town. Amorim's United helped West Ham end an eight-game winless run at Old Trafford on Sunday, securing only their second Premier League double over Man Utd in the process.

It's not the first time they've kick-started an opponent into life, either. Back in Amorim's early weeks, a 3-2 home defeat to Nottm Forest ended a run of three defeats for Nuno Espirito Santo's side and inspired them to a run of seven wins from their following eight games.

Two months without a league win

While United have progressed to the Europa League final, which offers a route back into the Champions League, they have failed to win in the Premier League for the last two months. Their last victory was at Leicester on March 16.

Indeed, if you ignore their matches against the teams already relegated from the Premier League, United have won one of their last 17 Premier League games - with their only calendar-year victory over a team in next season's Premier League being a 1-0 success over Fulham on January 26.

Either way, the fact of the matter is that United are currently enduring their joint-longest winless run in the Premier League.

Where are the goals?

United have now failed to score in 14 Premier League games this season - only Southampton (15), Everton (15) and Leicester (16) have blanked more.

Things have been worse since Amorim took over - they have failed to score in 10 of 25 league games under his management, and have found the back of the net only 30 times.

That's one time more than goal-shy Everton, or Sunday's victors West Ham.

From the days of Andy Cole, Ruud van Nistelrooy and Wayne Rooney to the fifth-lowest scorers in the division.

But things should be better

No one who has seen Man Utd this season would stay they are free-flowing in the final third but, going by their expected goals tally, they should at least rank in mid-table for goals scored.

In fact, they are the second biggest underperformers relative to their xG in the Premier League after Crystal Palace, having found the back of the net more than eight times fewer than the stats suggest they should have.

Sunday's defeat was their second-worst showing in front of goal of the season, racking up an xG of 2.23 but failing to beat Alphonse Areola once.

And if you can't score… don't concede

Nor can United keep a clean sheet. They have conceded the first goal in a match at Old Trafford 12 times this season - the most ever in a Premier League season.

Amorim's Man Utd side are comfortably the leakiest of any iteration since Sir Alex Ferguson left the club 12 years ago, and it's getting worse.

Conceding more than 1.6 goals a game puts him even ahead of Ralf Rangnick's sorry interim reign in 2022, and only makes their struggles in front of goal more pronounced.

Only Spurs and the three relegated sides have been worse at the back since Amorim took over in November last year.

Only up for the big games? Not any more!

Remember Amorim's angry comments despite drawing with Liverpool in January, in Man Utd's best performance under his management at the time?

The boss looked annoyed that his players found it easier to get themselves up for a 'big' game compared to matches needing more self-motivation.

They wouldn't be the first side to play better against better teams. But it hasn't lasted - Man Utd have won only two of 18 games against top-half opposition this season.

Things are better against teams in the bottom half, but still don't make good reading. Of the eight games they have won against the teams in the bottom 10, five of those have come against the three relegated sides.

Their home defeat to West Ham was their seventh loss to a bottom-half opponent out of 18 matches.