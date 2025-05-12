Tottenham: Winning Europa League could be turning point for club, says Ange Postecoglou

Ange Postecoglou believes winning the Europa League and ending Tottenham's 17-year wait for a trophy could be a turning point for the club.

Spurs are preparing for a huge showdown against Manchester United in the Europa league final in Bilbao on May 21 as they look to secure their first silverware since the League Cup in 2008.

Europa League glory would be the north London club's first European trophy since the UEFA Cup in 1984 and Postecoglou thinks earning silverware would change the perception of Spurs going forward.

When asked what winning a trophy at Spurs would mean, he said: "For me personally, great, it's another trophy I can reminisce about in my old age. But more importantly for the club, I've always said that it's the significance of what it does to people that really impacts you.

"A lot of the success I've had has been really significant stuff. Yokohama hadn't won the championship for 14 years, Australia had never won a continental championship, and Brisbane hadn't won one.

"South Melbourne, my first job, hadn't won in seven years and Celtic was one year, but that's a long time in Scotland. They had to wrestle back the dominance they've had for so long.

Monterosa Monterosa , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Monterosa cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Monterosa cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Monterosa cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

"When you look at the historical backdrop of this club for the past 20-odd years, it feels like a turning point for how people perceive this club and how this club perceives itself, which I think is the biggest thing.

"Until you do it, irrespective of what else you accomplish, people are going to say you haven't won anything. In our game, and in life in general, that's the things that matter most when people asses where you are at."

'We need to break the cycle'

Postecoglou was also quizzed about the narrative that could be used in the build-up to the final that United usually have success winning finals, while Spurs have lost their most recent finals.

Spurs lost the Champions League final to Liverpool in 2019 and were beaten by man City League Cup final in 2021. Meanwhile, United won the League Cup in 2023 and beat rivals Man City in the FA Cup final at Wembley last season.

He said: "That's the hurdle this club has to overcome, because it will always be there. Until you actually do it, you are fair game for people to say you've always fluffed it on the big stage.

"Irrespective of what the opposition say or what anyone else says, you've got to try and break that cycle and whatever motivation you need to do that, you tap into.

"Maybe there are things we tap into but to really do something as big as we want to do there's got to be a higher purpose than just shutting peoples' mouths up.

"That'll happen anyway and it is more about can you make an impact. I often say to the players that at the end of your careers, what you want to be able to do is go back to the clubs you served and know you've made an impact.

"The photos I see up on the walls at the stadium are all of Bill Nicholson. The 1984 winning team. A lot of them are in black and white. Can we get this group up on that wall?"

Ange: Players aware of significance of winning trophy Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou on ending Spurs' trophy drought:



"There have been some world-class players who have played here for world-class managers and you need to understand the history and the magnitude of the task at hand to understand how difficult it will be and how significant it can be.



"One of the constants since I arrived is about how we can achieve what others haven't been able to. It's not just about ability, it's sometimes just the luck you need going your way. But to have that luck, you need to put yourself in the position to have that success.



"I've made sure the players are well aware of the significance of what they're trying to achieve. The challenges of this year have made it feel like it's harder.



"I've had stuff happen this year that I've not had before in my career and events out of your control make it harder.



"The attention the league and the club get makes it feel more of a push to get it where you want to.



"Some others clubs there are less barriers to overcome. Here it feels like there are quite a lot. We've given ourselves an opportunity and now it's about taking that opportunity."

Spurs still assessing Kulusevski injury ahead of Europa League final

Meanwhile, Tottenham will continue to assess Dejan Kulusevski after he suffered an injury in Sunday's 2-0 Premier League loss to Crystal Palace.

Kulusevski was forced off after 19 minutes and Postecoglou provided an update on the midfielder at the club's Europa League final media day on Monday.

"He was a bit sore this morning with his knee. It looks like a knock at this stage but we'll let it settle for 24 hours," Postecoglou said.

Image: Dejan Kulusevski celebrates after scoring Spurs' third goal against Southampton

Spurs captain Heung-Min Son did return in the loss to Palace and Postecoglou was pleased with his progress after a month out with a foot issue.

Postecoglou added: "Firstly, from a physical standpoint, he is good. It was good for him to get minutes yesterday and he had a good session today.

"It was important he got some minutes yesterday against Crystal Palace because he needed them, more for himself physiologically.

"He had a good session today. He was never going to do the whole session because he played yesterday. He feels good and we've still got eight or nine days to go, plus a game on Friday where we can build him up.

"It's great to have him available. He's been a big catalyst this year and a big driver.

German referee Zwayer to officiate Europa League final

UEFA has confirmed previously Felix Zwayer will take charge of the all-English Europa League final.

The 43-year-old refereed last week's Champions League semi-final second leg between Paris Saint-Germain and Arsenal, with May 21 in Bilbao to be his second UEFA showpiece having refereed the 2023 Nations League final.

Zwayer took charge of England's semi-final win against the Netherlands at Euro 2024, ahead of which then boss Gareth Southgate insisted the appointment of a previously suspended official was "not even a consideration".

The German was given a six-month ban by his country's football federation in 2006, having worked as an assistant referee alongside Robert Hoyzer.

Zwayer was one of the officials who brought Hoyzer's match-fixing plot to light, with the relatively short duration of Zwayer's ban a recognition of that contribution. Hoyzer was banned for life.

England midfielder Jude Bellingham was fined in 2021 by the German federation after he referenced Zwayer's involvement in that scandal following a defeat for his former club Borussia Dortmund against Bayern Munich.