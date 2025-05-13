Man Utd believed to be in pole position to sign Liam Delap in summer transfer from Ipswich

Man Utd are believed to be in pole position to sign Ipswich striker Liam Delap.

Sky Sports News understands the 22-year-old would be happy to move to Old Trafford this summer.

However, his final decision could be swayed by whether they win the Europa League final and qualify for next season's Champions League.

Newcastle and Chelsea also want to sign Delap and are battling to finish in the Champions League places themselves via the Premier League.

Delap has a £30m release clause in his Ipswich contract following their relegation and his is expected to be one of the first transfers completed in the summer window.

Could Man Utd sign Delap and Cunha?

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player We take a look back at Matheus Cunha's best goals and assists in the 2024/2025 Premier League campaign so far

Wolves forward Matheus Cunha is another of United's top targets this summer.

A transfer for Cunha could also be done early because he has a £64m release clause in his contract.

Cunha has given United positive indications that he is interested in joining them from Wolves, Sky Sports News reported in April, despite competition from Premier League clubs.

One source has told Sky Sports News the 25-year-old "loves United".

Cunha thinks United are one of the biggest clubs in the world and their current Premier League position would not put him off a potential move to Old Trafford.

Arsenal and Aston Villa are among the clubs that have held exploratory talks about signing the Brazil international this year.

Saudi Pro League clubs are also now willing to trigger his £64m release clause.