Frank Lampard: Coventry boss says Championship play-off semi-final loss at Sunderland one of cruellest of career

Coventry boss Frank Lampard believes his side's last-gasp Championship play-off semi-final defeat at Sunderland was one of the cruellest moments in his career.

Dan Ballard's header in extra-time stoppage time sent Sunderland to Wembley in dramatic fashion, making it 1-1 on the night and 3-2 on aggregate to set up a Championship play-off final against Sheffield United on May 24, live on Sky Sports.

But it was heartbreak for Coventry boss Lampard as the Sky Blues' Premier League promotion dream was ended on Wearside.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship semi-final second-leg clash between Sunderland and Coventry City

Asked how cruel football can be, the ex-England and Chelsea midfielder told Sky Sports: "Yeah, that's the biggest example I think I've probably been involved in.

"Firstly, congratulations to Sunderland, they go to the final. But, I've got immense pride in my players, over the two games, we dominated at home and dominated huge periods of this game.

"Where we've come from, 17th in the league in December, the players have been brilliant in the second half of the season. We're competing with the parachute teams in terms of where we finish.

"We came here with absolute bravery to play the way we play. They had to concede to us because of the way we played, the way the lads controlled the game. They don't deserve it, the players. I'm a lot older, I've been around a lot, so I've taken whacks and I've had success.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player A last-second header from defender Dan Ballard sent the Stadium of Light into pandemonium

"I suppose I can be maybe a tiny bit more balanced in my job, but for those players, they don't deserve that. So, congratulations to Sunderland. We're not bitter, but we were the better team over the two football matches. Absolutely clear. That's why they'll be so happy that they won that game. They're going to Wembley, but in a football sense massive pride.

"I can't ask for any more. I'm so disappointed for the club, for the fans, the owner and the players. Once the dust settles, I cannot be disappointed with the way they play.

"You work every day with them and they take on information and they're together in the group even at the end on the pitch. So, you know, football.

"I didn't have to say much to them because the players were doing it. They owned it on the pitch. They owned it up until extra-time.

"They owned it the second half. It was like the crowd was dead quiet. They understood that a team was coming and taking control on their home place.

"It's cruel. But I can't think of anything but pride for the season and for tonight.

Image: Coventry head coach Frank Lampard consoles Jack Rudoni after the Championship play-off semi-final defeat at Sunderland

"We wanted to go to Wembley. But sometimes the gods conspire against you in certain ways.

"We want the squad to get stronger. The players have shown what they can do, that they can compete. The fans deserve it at this football club.

"I think that they'll be going home tonight proud of their players, their support. And, yeah, I'm just disappointed for them that they don't get a trip to Wembley."

Le Bris: We'll focus on final from Thursday

Sunderland, meanwhile, remain on course to end their eight-year Premier League exile and will face the Blades at Wembley for a place in the top flight.

Black Cats boss Regis Le Bris says they will turn their attention to the Wembley showdown later this week.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Watch the full-time scenes from the Stadium of Light after Sunderland sealed a Sky Bet Championship play-off final spot thanks to a last-gasp winner against Coventry

He told Sky Sports: "On Thursday we'll switch on for the final, sure. So now it's a question of just enjoying, recovering, and we'll switch on the final very quickly."

The Frenchman said of the dramatic ending: "It's really fantastic because the scenario was absolutely incredible.

"We were probably too nervous for the first part of the game, and during extra-time I think we were good. We played our football and now it's just fantastic, so just enjoy it now.

Image: Ballard was Sunderland's hero

"It was a little bit frustrating [on the touchline] because we knew on the bench that we could play a better football but it's a semi-final at home and with 1-0 before the equaliser, I think we were between two attitudes.

"So after the goal, it was clear that now we wanted to score and the game changed."

Asked what he said at extra-time, he replied: "I think we changed our structure because we played with three midfielders at that moment. It wasn't possible before, and yes, we got back in our way of playing, and I think it was Sunderland at that moment."

Ballard: It's what dreams are made of

Image: Sunderland will now play Sheffield United for a place in the Premier League

Sunderland's hero, Ballard, scored in the final second of the two added minutes of extra-time to send the North East side to Wembley.

The Northern Ireland international told Sky Sports: "It's what dreams are made of, really. The fans today were absolutely incredible. It was just feeling like it wasn't going to be our day.

"All the lads were desperate to give them something to celebrate. What a dramatic final. It's what dreams are made of."

Questioned on his goal, he said: "I got up too early. I was so determined, and I can't remember what happened. It just happened like that.

Image: Ballard rose highest from a corner in the final minute of extra-time

"It's some feeling that."

The 25-year-old added: "I was so nervous going into that first game. He's left Chris Mepham out, who's probably been our best player all season.

"So it was a big call and I feel for him, but I'm just so happy the gaffer has put his trust in me, and hopefully I've repaid it."

Meanwhile, Ballard's team-mate Luke O'Nien said the game was a "blur" but he felt sorry for Coventry.

Image: Ballard's winner sparked jubilant scenes at the Stadium of Light

He told Sky Sports: "I'm lost for words. I'm just looking around at what this man's [Ballard] done for this city. It's incredible.

"It's a credit to Coventry. It's a tough one to take. I think it was a hell of a tie, so credit to them and their fans. I've been on the receiving end of a loss in the semis, and it was a tough one, but I really enjoyed the game; they're tough opponents, and they'll come good.

"It's been a bit of a blur the whole game. I've only really just remembered the last minute. I saw Ballard's top off and everyone running in different directions.

"I can't remember the game, to be honest with you. I only remember the last minute."

Phillips: Sunderland got away with it but deserve place in final

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Sunderland legend Kevin Phillips suggested that despite deserving the win over Coventry in the play-off semi-final, the Black Cats 'got away with murder' at times during the second-leg at the Stadium of Light

Sunderland legend Kevin Phillips speaking to Sky Sports:

"It's ironic that Coventry scored the most from set-plays and crosses this season, and it's a set-play that has cost them. It's cruel, and you saw that Frank was gutted.

"But it's about taking chances and Sunderland took theirs. We asked at the beginning of the play-offs who'd be the hero, and Dan Ballard has done that.

"I don't think [Le Bris] will change his tactics. It's a big pitch, it will be red hot, and they'll conserve their energy. Maybe take a set-play and hit them on the counter-attack.

"Do they deserve to be there? I'll say yes. The spirit, the hunger and the desire they've shown. They needed a bit of luck and they got that with the second goal down at Coventry.

"They've got away with murder tonight at times, but it's football. Now they need to take it to Wembley and put in a performance against a very good Sheffield United team."