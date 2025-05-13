Taiwo Awoniyi collided with a goalpost during Nottingham Forest's 2-2 draw with Leicester on Sunday, suffering a ruptured intestine; striker played on but was forced to undergo emergency surgery on Tuesday; Awoniyi "recovering well" but is in induced coma

Taiwo Awoniyi: Nottingham Forest striker in induced coma after abdominal surgery due to injury against Leicester

Taiwo Awoniyi was injured after colliding with the post in the final stages of Forest's 2-2 draw with Leicester

Nottingham Forest striker Taiwo Awoniyi is in an induced coma in hospital following emergency abdominal surgery.

There is no suggestion the 27-year-old's condition is life threatening and it is understood the coma will help restrict his movement and regulate his heart rate.

Awoniyi suffered a ruptured intestine after colliding with a goal post in Sunday's 2-2 draw with Leicester.

The striker, who received lengthy treatment after the injury but then attempted to play on despite being in clear discomfort, required urgent abdominal surgery on Tuesday.

Awoniyi had been rushed to hospital on Monday evening after further investigations by Forest's medical staff revealed just how serious his condition was.

Forest said Awoniyi was "recovering well so far" on Tuesday after his operation.

Forest: 'Shared frustration that medical team allowed Awoniyi to play on'

Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis came onto the field to speak to head coach Nuno Espiritio Santo after the game - a 2-2 draw that damaged their Champions League hopes - with the club saying it was down to frustrations about Awoniyi being allowed to play on.

In a strongly-worded statement, Forest said: "The truth of the matter is there was no confrontation with Nuno or with others, either on the pitch or inside the stadium.

"There was only shared frustration between all of us that the medical team should never have allowed the player to continue."