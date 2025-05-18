Gary Lineker's last appearance on the BBC will be on May 25, the final day of the season, with confirmation expected on Monday.

Gary Lineker: Match of the Day host to leave BBC next week and will not host World Cup coverage

Gary Lineker is to leave the BBC after this season's final Match of the Day and will no longer present its coverage of the World Cup next year, Sky News understands.

It comes after he "apologised unreservedly" for a social media re-post featuring a rat, saying he would "never knowingly share anything antisemitic".

The former England star announced in November he would step down from Match of the Day this year, but was set to return to front the World Cup in 2026, as well as FA Cup coverage.

Lineker, 64, said he was unaware the post he shared was antisemitic and that it went against "everything I believe in".

The presenter was temporarily suspended from the BBC in March 2023 after an impartiality row over comments he made criticising the then Conservative government's asylum policy.

Lineker has hosted Match Of The Day since 1999 and has been the BBC's highest-paid on-air talent for seven consecutive years.

Mark Chapman, Kelly Cates and Gabby Logan will take over the highlights show from next season.

When the trio take over as hosts, it will be the first time the role has been shared by three people.

Sky News has contacted the BBC for comment.