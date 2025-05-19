Gary Lineker's last appearance on the BBC will be on May 25, the final day of the Premier League season; Lineker has hosted Match Of The Day since 1999 and has been the BBC's highest-paid on-air talent for seven consecutive years

Gary Lineker: Match of the Day host to leave BBC this week and will not present World Cup coverage

The BBC has confirmed Gary Lineker will leave after this season's final Match of the Day and will no longer present its coverage of the World Cup next year.

It comes after he "apologised unreservedly" for a social media re-post featuring a rat, saying he would "never knowingly share anything antisemitic".

Lineker's last appearance on the BBC will be on May 25, the final day of the Premier League season.

The BBC said: "Gary Lineker will leave his presenting role following the conclusion of Match of the Day for the 2024/25 season.

"He will not be part of the BBC's coverage of the 2026 World Cup or next season's FA Cup coverage."

The former England star announced in November he would step down from Match of the Day this year, but was set to return to front the World Cup in 2026, as well as FA Cup coverage.

Lineker, 64, said he was unaware the post he shared was antisemitic and that it went against "everything I believe in".

Following confirmation of his departure, Lineker added: "Football has been at the heart of my life for as long as I can remember - both on the pitch and in the studio.

"I care deeply about the game, and about the work I've done with the BBC over many years.

"As I've said, I would never consciously repost anything antisemitic - it goes against everything I stand for.

"However, I recognise the error and upset that I caused, and reiterate how sorry I am. Stepping back now feels like the responsible course of action."

Tim Davie, BBC director general, said: "Gary has acknowledged the mistake he made.

"Accordingly, we have agreed he will step back from further presenting after this season.

"Gary has been a defining voice in football coverage for the BBC for over two decades.

"His passion and knowledge have shaped our sports journalism and earned him the respect of sports fans across the UK and beyond.

"We want to thank him for the contribution he has made."

The presenter was temporarily suspended from the BBC in March 2023 after an impartiality row over comments he made criticising the then Conservative government's asylum policy.

Lineker has hosted Match Of The Day since 1999 and has been the BBC's highest-paid on-air talent for seven consecutive years.

Mark Chapman, Kelly Cates and Gabby Logan will take over the highlights show from next season.

When the trio take over as hosts, it will be the first time the role has been shared by three people.