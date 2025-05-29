Warning: This article contains distressing information;; Paul Desmond Sanders Doyle, 53, from the West Derby area of Liverpool remanded in custody and will appear at Liverpool Magistrates' Court on Friday May 30

Liverpool title parade: Paul Doyle, 53, charged with seven serious offences after dozens injured by car

A 53-year-old man has been charged with seven serious offences after dozens of people were injured by a car at Liverpool's Premier League title parade on Monday.

Paul Desmond Sanders Doyle, from the West Derby area of Liverpool, the alleged driver of the car that collided with pedestrians on Monday, is charged with:

Two counts of unlawful and malicious wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm

Two counts of causing unlawful and malicious grievous bodily harm with intent to cause grievous bodily harm

Two counts of attempted unlawful and malicious grievous bodily harm with intent to cause grievous bodily harm

One count of dangerous driving

It follows a total of 79 people suffering injuries in the incident on Water Street in the city centre just after 6pm on Monday, with the age of the victims ranging from nine to 78 years old.

The charges relate to six victims and two of the charges, one of wounding with intent and one of attempted grievous bodily harm, relate to a child.

He has been remanded in custody and will appear at Liverpool Magistrates' Court on Friday May 30.

The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said the charges would be kept "under review as the investigation progresses".

In a statement issued to reporters on Thursday, chief crown prosecutor for CPS Mersey-Cheshire, Sarah Hammond, said: "The investigation is at an early stage.

"Prosecutors and police are continuing to work at pace to review a huge volume of evidence.

"This includes multiple pieces of video footage and numerous witness statements.

"It is important to ensure every victim gets the justice they deserve."

At the press conference, Assistant Chief Constable of Merseyside Police, Jenny Sims, added: "I fully understand how this incident has left us all shocked and saddened, and I know many will continue to have concerns and questions.

"Our detectives are working tirelessly, with diligence and professionalism, to seek the answer to all of those questions. When we are able to, we will provide further information."

More than 50 people have been treated in different hospitals and seven people remained there on Wednesday in a stable condition.

The Assistant Chief Constable added: "I would encourage anyone who has not yet contacted police who may have relevant information to please come forward and contact us.

"As always, my thoughts remain with victims and everyone impacted."