Warning: This article contains distressing information;; Paul Desmond Sanders Doyle, 53, from the West Derby area of Liverpool appeared in Liverpool Crown Court on Friday afternoon; Provisional trial date set for November 24; Doyle has been remanded into custody

Liverpool title parade: Paul Doyle, 53, remanded in custody after Liverpool Crown Court appearance charged with seven serious offences

A trial date has been set for the alleged driver of a car that ploughed into a crowd at Liverpool's Premier League victory parade.

Paul Doyle, 53, appeared at Liverpool Crown Court on Friday afternoon charged with seven offences following the incident on Water Street in the city centre on Monday which resulted in 79 people suffering injuries.

Doyle, from the West Derby area of Liverpool, is charged with:

Two counts of unlawful and malicious wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm

Two counts of causing unlawful and malicious grievous bodily harm with intent to cause grievous bodily harm

Two counts of attempted unlawful and malicious grievous bodily harm with intent to cause grievous bodily harm

One count of dangerous driving

Doyle spoke only to confirm his name and date of birth during the hearing before he was remanded in custody ahead of a plea hearing on August 14.

Recorder of Liverpool Judge Andrew Menary fixed a provisional trial date for November 24 and said the case was expected to last three to four weeks.

Earlier in the day, Doyle had appeared at Liverpool Magistrates' Court.

The charges relate to six victims, including two children. Reporting restrictions preventing the victims from being identified were made by the judge.

According to the dangerous driving charge, Doyle drove a Ford Galaxy Titanium dangerously on roads between his home address and Water Street.

Doyle made no indications of pleas after the charges were read to the court.

He stood with his hands clasped and nodded as he was remanded in custody.

Philip Astbury, prosecuting, told the court: "This is very much an ongoing investigation. There are many witnesses to be interviewed and a great deal of CCTV to be analysed."

A total of 79 people suffered injuries in the incident on Water Street in the city centre just after 6pm on Monday, with the age of the victims ranging from nine to 78 years old.

The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said the charges would be kept "under review as the investigation progresses".

In a statement issued to reporters on Thursday, chief crown prosecutor for CPS Mersey-Cheshire, Sarah Hammond, said: "The investigation is at an early stage.

"Prosecutors and police are continuing to work at pace to review a huge volume of evidence.

"This includes multiple pieces of video footage and numerous witness statements.

"It is important to ensure every victim gets the justice they deserve."

At the press conference, Assistant Chief Constable of Merseyside Police, Jenny Sims, added: "I fully understand how this incident has left us all shocked and saddened, and I know many will continue to have concerns and questions.

"Our detectives are working tirelessly, with diligence and professionalism, to seek the answer to all of those questions. When we are able to, we will provide further information."

More than 50 people have been treated in different hospitals and seven people remained there on Wednesday in a stable condition.

The Assistant Chief Constable added: "I would encourage anyone who has not yet contacted police who may have relevant information to please come forward and contact us.

"As always, my thoughts remain with victims and everyone impacted."