Around 5,400 police were deployed across Paris after the game, with officers using tear gas and pepper spray on Champs Elysees; PSG beat Inter 5-0 at the Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany - the largest-ever winning margin in the Champions League final

PSG win Champions League: Two dead and hundreds of arrests across France following final

Scenes in Paris after PSG's win over Inter Milan in the Champions League final

Two people are dead, a police officer is in a coma and nearly 560 people were arrested after disorder broke out in France following Paris Saint-Germain's victory in the Champions League final, the French authorities have said.

The ministry added 192 people were injured and there were 692 fires, including 264 involving vehicles.

A 17-year-old boy was stabbed to death in the city of Dax during a PSG street party, the national police service said. A man was killed in Paris when his scooter was hit by a car during PSG celebrations, the interior minister's office added. The circumstances of both are being investigated.

A police officer was hit accidentally by fireworks in northwest France and placed in an artificial coma because of grave eye injuries, the national police service said.

Image: Fireworks explode over riot police officers on the Champs-Elysees

There were 559 arrests across the country as a result of the clashes, including 491 in Paris. Of those detained across the country, 320 were taken into police custody, with 254 in the French capital.

The interior ministry has said 22 security forces workers were injured during the chaos, including 18 who were injured in Paris, along with seven firefighters.

Flares and fireworks were set off in Paris after PSG beat Inter Milan 5-0 in Munich - the biggest ever victory in a Champions League final.

Around 5,400 police were deployed across Paris after the game, with officers using tear gas and pepper spray on the Champs-Elysees.

Image: Fans celebrate PSG's victory on the Champs-Elysees

At the top of the Champs-Elysees, a water cannon was used to protect the Place de l'Etoile, near the landmark Arc de Triomphe.

Police said a large crowd not watching the match tried to push through a barrier to make contact with officers.

Some 131 arrests were made, including 30 who broke into a shoe shop on the Champs-Elysees. Two cars were set alight close to Parc des Princes, police said.

Image: A man walks past tear gas during incidents after the Champions League final

PSG forward Ousmane Dembele appealed for calm in a post-match interview with Canal+, saying: "Let's celebrate this but not tear everything up in Paris."

After the final was played at the Allianz Arena, thousands of supporters also tried to rush the field.

Police lined up in front of the PSG end of the stadium at the final whistle, but struggled to contain the fans for several minutes when they came down from the stands following the trophy presentation.

Image: Luis Enrique celebrates with PSG fans amid riot police

Image: PSG fans went into the pitch at the Allianz Arena following their team's Champions League final win

Desire Doue, the 19-year-old who scored two goals and assisted one in the final, said after the game: "I don't have words. But what I can say is, 'Thank you, Paris, we did it.'"

Despite being a supporter of PSG's rivals, Olympique de Marseille, French President Emmanuel Macron also said on social media: "A glorious day for PSG! Bravo, we are all proud. Paris, the capital of Europe this evening."

Mr Macron's office said the president would receive the players at the Elysee Palace on Sunday. The team are also expected to parade down the Champs-Elysees.