Uriah Rennie 'broke down barriers' as first Black Premier League referee, says Sheffield FA; Rennie took charge of more than 300 matches including 175 Premier League games

Uriah Rennie, Premier League's first Black referee, dies aged 65 as tributes paid to 'trailblazing' official

Former Premier League referee Uriah Rennie has died aged 65.

Rennie was the Premier League's first Black referee and was described as "trailblazing" by the Sheffield Football Association.

He officiated more than 300 games between 1997 and 2008, including 175 Premier League matches.

A Sheffield FA statement on Sunday night read: "We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of our former chair and trailblazing referee, Uriah Rennie.

"Uriah made history as the Premier League's first Black referee, officiating over 300 top-flight matches between 1997 and 2008.

"He broke down barriers, shaped our football community and inspired generations to come. Our thoughts are with Uriah's family and friends at this difficult time."

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Rennie was born in Jamaica but moved to Sheffield as a child and grew up in the city.

Sheffield United said they were "saddened to learn of the passing of popular and trailblazing referee Uriah Rennie," while Sheffield Wednesday also paid tribute, calling Rennie "pioneering".

Rennie made history on August 13 1997 when he led out Derby County and Wimbledon to become the Premier League's first Black referee.

It was more than 15 years after he retired in 2008 before a second Black referee took charge of a top-flight game in England, with Sam Allison overseeing Sheffield United vs Luton on Boxing Day 2023.

Rennie had revealed earlier this year that a rare health condition had left him paralysed from the waist down.

But he had recently taken up a role as chancellor of Sheffield Hallam University, telling the BBC he wanted to use his position to help "open up opportunities to everyone".