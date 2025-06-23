John Clark: Legendary Celtic player, coach, kit man and Lisbon Lion dies aged 84

Celtic legend John Clark has died at the age of 84; he won six league titles, five League Cups, three Scottish Cups and the European Cup in 1967 during his time at the club; Clark spent over 45 years at Celtic as a player, coach and kit man

Celtic's legendary Lisbon Lion, John Clark, has died at the age of 84.

Clark won it all during his time at Celtic Park, including six league titles, three Scottish Cups, five League Cups and the European Cup in 1967.

Clark was one of only two players to feature in all 59 games of Celtic's incredible quadruple campaign of 1966/67 that culminated in victory over Inter Milan in the European Cup final in Lisbon, with Tommy Gemmell the only other.

He spent over 45 years at Celtic as a player, coach and kit man - he was the club's lead kit man for over 20 years after taking on the role in 1997 - going on to become the Hoops' second-longest serving figure after Willie Maley.

The club paid tribute to Clark after the announcement of his death, with chairman Peter Lawwell saying: "John's passing represents a massive loss to his own family and of course a huge loss to the wider Celtic family.

Image: John Clark (right) with fellow Lisbon Lion Billy McNeill

"A very dear friend and colleague, John was actually a hero to me and so many others, someone who achieved the greatest feat of all in club football, but did so, along with his great team-mates, with such grace and humility.

"That famous day in Lisbon, which John was such an integral part of, changed our club forever. Ever since, each player who has passed through our club has stood on the shoulders of giants and John was certainly one of those giants.

"John gave his life to Celtic both as a player and on our staff in a variety of his roles, and his contribution to our great club over so many decades is immeasurable.

Image: Celtic won the European Cup in 1967

"John was a fantastic husband, father and grandfather. Such a warm, gentle, and unassuming man. It was an absolute privilege to have known John. Rightly he will forever be regarded as one of Celtic's greatest servants.

"He will be someone we will all miss so dearly and we send all our love, our thoughts and prayers to John's family."

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers said of Clark's passing: "'Greatness' is a word people throw around, but for John Clark it is a very fitting tribute.

Image: Celtic legend John Clark at Celtic Park

"John was instrumental in delivering our greatest day and his achievement is forever etched in Celtic's proud history.

"John's continued presence at Celtic across so many decades served as an absolute inspiration to so many players, managers and staff, including myself.

"To have him with us as part of the club for so long has been a tremendous privilege for us all. It meant so much to us. Through his knowledge, his wisdom and his true love for Celtic, John has made such an important contribution to the club."