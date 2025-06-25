Jordan Nobbs: England Women have 'great chance' to win Euro 2025 despite pre-tournament issues

Former England midfielder Jordan Nobbs believes England still have a "great chance" to win Euro 2025 despite a raft of pre-tournament issues affecting their preparations.

Three major withdrawals from Sarina Wiegman's squad rocked the England coach days ahead of naming her final squad, with Fran Kirby and Mary Earps both retiring from international football and Chelsea captain Millie Bright stepping back from the tournament.

That came in the same week England were deservedly beaten 2-1 by Spain to miss out on a Nations League finals spot, and they have lost two of their last three games ahead of facing Jamaica in their final pre-Euros friendly on Sunday.

But speaking to Sky Sports News, Nobbs said England's winning mentality remained after reaching back-to-back finals over the last two major tournaments - and coming into this year's European Championships as reigning champions.

"We've seen them win the Euros, come second in the World Cup, so I think with the winning mentality, the players they've got, I think they've got a great chance," she said. "It obviously will be a tough group, but they've got the players and the staff behind them to push on to the final, so hopefully we can see them do it.

"When it comes to football tournaments, you just have to learn from the experiences leading up to them. There have been many times where it's not always been the easiest ride, but it's obviously what happens in the tournament that is the most important.

Fran Kirby discusses her retirement from international football and insists she is excited to be a fan instead of a player. Kirby was speaking at a women's football event hosted by Viagogo

"They've lost a few experienced players, but they've still got Champions League winners, Euro winners within that team, so I'm sure they'll all have the same mentality and spirit going into that tournament as well.

"They're very big characters and they will be tough holes to fill, but Sarina knows what she's doing and hopefully the likes of Lucy Bronze, Leah Williamson, they all have leadership qualities within that team that will still be a huge part in leading the Lionesses to the final."

Nobbs was part of the England squad which finished second to Spain at the World Cup two years ago, and saw the impact of Wiegman's management in Australia and New Zealand during that tournament.

The 32-year-old feels the Dutchwoman's player management style will relieve a lot of the pressure building around the camp, brought on by that successful Euro 2022 tournament back on home soil.

She said: "She's probably one of the most honest managers I've ever worked with. I think she wants to know where you stand. She wants to know what role you'll have in the team.

"I think it gives you the mentality to have an understanding and still work as hard as you can for the team, whether you're playing or on the bench.

"I think sometimes going into a major tournament, it kind of settles that pressure and the nerves down. I think it shows what she does as a manager.

"She's been one of the most successful Lionesses managers there is, so I'm sure she'll be going in with a similar mentality and make sure that the girls all know their roles and responsibilities within the team."