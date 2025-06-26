WATCH FREE STREAM: Championship, League One and League Two fixture release LIVE on Sky Sports News
Follow all the 2025/26 fixture release day action on Sky Sports News from 12pm with our FREE live stream, with teams in the Championship, League One and League Two learning their fate for next season; Jobi McAnuff and Curtis Davies will be on set to analyse the announcement
Thursday 26 June 2025 11:45, UK
It's EFL fixture release day! Watch the breaking news as all 72 clubs learn their fate this season on Sky Sports News from 12pm alongside Jobi McAnuff and Curtis Davies.
League One and League Two will begin on the weekend of August 1-3, before the Championship returns a week later with games running from August 8-10.
Who will your side face on the opening day, where will they be going on Boxing Day and what about the final day of the season?
EFL key dates 2025/26
League One and Two opening weekend: August 1-3
Championship opening weekend: August 8-10
Carabao Cup final: March 22, 2026
Vertu Trophy final: April 12
Final Championship, League One and League two games: May 2-3
Championship play-off final: May 23
League One play-off final: May 24
League Two play-off final: May 25