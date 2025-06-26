WATCH FREE STREAM: Championship, League One and League Two fixture release LIVE on Sky Sports News

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player FREE STREAM | EFL 2025/26 fixtures announcement

It's EFL fixture release day! Watch the breaking news as all 72 clubs learn their fate this season on Sky Sports News from 12pm alongside Jobi McAnuff and Curtis Davies.

League One and League Two will begin on the weekend of August 1-3, before the Championship returns a week later with games running from August 8-10.

Who will your side face on the opening day, where will they be going on Boxing Day and what about the final day of the season?

Watch it all unfold with our live stream above.

We will then be streaming the Vertu Trophy Group Stage draw at 2.30pm before the Carabao Cup first-round draw at 4.30pm

Championship: Every team's 2025/26 fixtures

League One: Every team's 2025/26 fixtures

League Two: Every team's 2025/26 fixtures

EFL key dates 2025/26

League One and Two opening weekend: August 1-3

Championship opening weekend: August 8-10

Carabao Cup final: March 22, 2026

Vertu Trophy final: April 12

Final Championship, League One and League two games: May 2-3

Championship play-off final: May 23

League One play-off final: May 24

League Two play-off final: May 25