Paul Ince: Former England midfielder charged with drink driving

Former England captain Paul Ince has been charged with drink driving.

The 57-year-old was arrested after a black Range Rover hit a central reservation in Cheshire on Saturday.

The crash happened at around 5pm on Chester High Road in Neston, Cheshire Constabulary said.

He has been bailed to appear at Chester Magistrates' Court on July 18.

The former West Ham, Manchester United, Inter Milan and Liverpool midfielder won 53 caps for his country.

After retiring, he moved into management, most recently working for Reading between 2022 and 2023.