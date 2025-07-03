Diogo Jota: Liverpool forward dies in car accident in Spain

Diogo Jota had previously played for Wolves in the Premier League, moving to Liverpool in 2020; he made over 180 appearances for the club, winning the Premier League, FA Cup and Carabao Cup; Jota was also a Portugal international

Liverpool forward Diogo Jota has died in a car accident in Spain at the age of 28.

Jota's 26-year-old brother, Andre Silva, was also killed in the accident. He was a footballer with Liga Portugal 2 side Penafiel.

The accident happened at 12.30am local time (11.30pm BST) on the A-52 motorway in the municipality of Cernadilla, Zamora.

The car Jota and his brother were travelling in left the road and caught fire after a tyre burst while overtaking.

Jota had married his long-term partner less than two weeks ago, and had three children.

Liverpool said in a statement: "Liverpool Football Club are devastated by the tragic passing of Diogo Jota.

"Liverpool FC will be making no further comment at this time and request the privacy of Diogo and Andre's family, friends, team-mates and club staff is respected as they try to come to terms with an unimaginable loss.

"We will continue to provide them with our full support."

Image: Diogo Jota lifts the Premier League trophy amid Liverpool's celebrations at the end of the 2024/25 season

Carragher 'in a state of shock' after Jota death

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Sky Sports pundit and former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher says football is coming together to mourn the death of Diogo Jota and his brother.

Jamie Carragher speaking to Sky Sports News:

"It's one of the few times the whole football family comes together. I cannot believe it, it's so sad and devastating for his family, his wife and three wonderful children.

"He lived really close to us but kept himself to himself. He came across as very quiet and humble, a real family man. Seemed like a great guy and of course a great footballer.

"It's difficult to find the words to say. It's not really about the football and Liverpool right now, but about his family and three lovely kids.

"The summer he's had, he's just won the Premier League with Liverpool, the Nations League with Portugal and got married two weeks ago. It just shows us all how quickly life can change, you can't even comprehend it.

Image: Tributes are left outside Anfield for Diogo Jota

"It makes us all take a step back and look at how important things really are, maybe football itself. We get passionate and heated about the game, myself included, but this makes you think, 'Why? What for'?

Image: Diogo Jota features on the side of Anfield

Tributes pour in from around football

Wolves, where Jota spent three years in total, posted a tribute to their former player, saying: "We are heartbroken.

"Diogo was adored by our fans, loved by his team-mates and cherished by everyone who worked with him during his time at Wolves. The memories he created will never be forgotten.

"Our hearts go out to the family, friends and loved ones of Diogo and his brother, Andre. You will be truly missed and always remembered."

Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo, who played with Jota for the national team, said on social media: "It doesn't make sense. Just now we were together in the national team, just now you had gotten married.

"To your family, your wife and your children, I send my condolences and wish them all the strength in the world. I know you will always be with them. Rest in Peace, Diogo and Andre. We will all miss you.

The Portuguese FA said in a statement: "The Portuguese Football Federation and all of Portuguese football are utterly devastated by the deaths of Diogo Jota and his brother Andre Silva this morning in Spain.

"We have lost two champions. The passing of Diogo and Andre Silva represents irreparable losses for Portuguese football and we will do everything to honour their legacy daily."

A request by the association for a minute of silence ahead of Portugal's game against Spain in the Women's Euros on Thursday evening has been granted. The earlier game between Belgium and Italy, and Friday's matches, will also hold a minute of silence.

'Jota brought incredible joy to Wolves fans'

Sky Sports News reporter Johnny Phillips, who spent time with Jota during his Wolves career, said: "He was an incredible presence at Wolves and the club will feel this really deeply.

"He arrived as a 20-year-old to a mid-table Championship team with his great friend Ruben Neves and lifted the place incredibly.

"During Nuno Espirito Santo's rise at Wolves, we made a couple of documentaries and Diogo was really helpful. He was a young kid trying to make his way in Wolverhampton.

Image: Diogo Jota spent three years in total at Wolves, originally on loan before the move was made permanent

"English wasn't his native tongue but he was happy to speak and always did his best. He was incredibly loved at Wolves.

"He was an incredible character on the pitch and an incredible presence off it. A really lovely lad who brought incredible joy to Wolves fans."