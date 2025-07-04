Thomas Partey: Former Arsenal midfielder charged with rape and sexual assault

Thomas Partey has been charged with five counts of rape and one count of sexual assault; the offences relating to three women reportedly took place in 2021 and 2022; Partey denies the charges; player joined Arsenal in 2020 for £45m and left club when his contract expired on Monday

Former Arsenal footballer Thomas Partey has been charged with five counts of rape and one count of sexual assault, London's Metropolitan Police have said. Partey denies the charges.

The charges relate to three women and the offences are reported to have taken place between 2021 and 2022.

He is due to appear at London's Westminster Magistrates' Court on August 5.

Partey, 32, was first arrested in July 2022, though he was not named at the time and continued to play for Arsenal while investigations were ongoing.

In a statement, Partey's lawyer Jenny Wiltshire of Hickman and Rose, said: "Thomas Partey denies all the charges against him. He has fully cooperated with the police and CPS throughout their three-year investigation. He now welcomes the opportunity to finally clear his name.

"Given that there are now ongoing legal proceedings, my client is unable to comment further."

The Ghana international spent five seasons at Arsenal after being signed in 2020 for £45m but is now a free agent after his contract expired on Monday. He made 52 appearances for Arsenal last season across all competitions.

Two counts of rape relate to one woman, three counts of rape relate to a second woman and one count of sexual assault relates to a third woman.

"The charges follow an investigation by detectives, which commenced in February 2022 after police first received a report of rape," according to the Met Police statement.

Detective Superintendent Andy Furphy, whose team is leading the investigation, said: "Our priority remains providing support to the women who have come forward."

Anyone who has information about the case, or has been impacted by it, is being asked to contact the Met Police.

Sky Sports News has approached Arsenal for comment.